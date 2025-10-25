Mexico City qualifying, full Mexican Grand Prix starting lineup

If you had the driver listed at +8000 to win the 2025 Formula 1 world championship back in early September as the outright favorite to win the world championship heading into Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, congratulations; your name most certainly isn't Max Verstappen, who himself had written off a title charge given how things looked at the summer break.

Verstappen, who has reduced the gap to McLaren world championship leader Oscar Piastri by 64 points over the past four race weekends (and matched Piastri and teammate Lando Norris combined with 119 points over the past five), is a five-time winner in Mexico as well.

Can he keep the momentum rolling in race 20 of a record-tying 24 on the 2025 calendar?

Saturday's qualifying session may be a major determining factor, but perhaps not as major as you might think. Only one of Verstappen's five victories around the 17-turn, 2.674-mile (4.303-kilometer) road course in Mexico City, Mexico has come from pole position. Two didn't even come from the front row.

Verstappen's three wins since the summer break (four including the COTA sprint), however, have come from pole, and this season has seen 13 of its 19 Grands Prix won from the top spot, with four of Verstappen's five wins coming from P1.

Follow along with our live qualifying updates.

Mexico City Grand Prix qualifying: Eliminated in Q1

Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber



Alex Albon, Williams



Pierre Gasly, Alpine



Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Mexico City Grand Prix qualifying: Eliminated in Q2

Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull



Esteban Ocon, Haas



Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Mexico City Grand Prix qualifying: Full Q3 results

Lando Norris, McLaren

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

George Russell, Mercedes

Max Verstappen, Red Bull

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

Oliver Bearman, Haas

Full Mexico City Grand Prix starting lineup

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren

2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3rd - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

4th - George Russell, Mercedes

5th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

6th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

7th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

8th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

10th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

11th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

12th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

13th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

14th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

15th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

16th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

17th - Alex Albon, Williams

18th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

19th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

20th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

ABC is set to provide live coverage of the Mexico City Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez beginning at 3:55 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 26. If you have yet to begin a free trial of FuboTV, do so today and don't miss any of the action from race 20 on 24 on the 2025 Formula 1 calendar!