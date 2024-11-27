Mick Schumacher's last chance to return to Formula 1 (better than it looks?)
Ever since Mick Schumacher was dropped by Haas after the 2022 Formula 1 season, the German driver has been attempting to find his way back onto the grid. After his rough two years with the team featured only two points finishes, many individuals have questioned whether Schumacher deserves to be on the grid at all.
The 25-year-old fully earned his spot, having been crowned champion of Formula 3 and Formula 2 before landing with Haas in 2021. However, his tenure was cut short after a rough run. Consequently, it later became known that then-team principal Guenther Steiner did not necessarily treat Schumacher well, which could have played a role in his poor performance.
Several team bosses have spoken positively of Schumacher in recent months and have even deemed him a candidate for some of the (formerly) open seats for 2025, most notably with Alpine and Sauber. However, despite their stated confidence in the German driver’s abilities, a second chance in Formula 1 has still not come his way for a third straight year.
But Schumacher still might just have a path back to the grid.
This past season, Schumacher took part in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) with Alpine. He and his teammates finished in 22nd place, ahead of only four other full-time entries, but he had more than a few good results and performances throughout the year.
Though he drove in the hypercar division, his ties to Mercedes could prompt a switch to the LMGT3 division as they prepare to enter the WEC in 2025.
A strong performance during the upcoming WEC season could easily put Schumacher on the radar of Formula 1 team principals yet again. With the now confirmed addition of an 11th team to the grid in 2026 in the form of GM/Cadillac, another realm of possibilities could be opened up.
Given the massively competitive nature of Formula 1, there will surely be quite a lot of competition from those without a seat, including a number of junior drivers from Formula 2.
Early indications suggest that Schumacher could be a strong candidate, along with current Williams driver Franco Colapinto. With GM set to be a customer team for their first few seasons in Formula 1, starting with a rather competitive lineup will be key to setting the team up for success moving forward.