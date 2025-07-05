Mid-Ohio qualifying updates, full IndyCar starting lineup

IndyCar just surpassed the halfway mark of the 2025 season two weekends ago at Road America, with the iconic Wisconsin venue hosting race number nine of 17 on the calendar.
But the reality is that, from a pure calendar standpoint, the season is well past its halfway point. It started more than four months ago, and it is scheduled to end next month, as the series is set to run eight races over the next nine weekends, starting with Sunday's Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Last year's race around the 13-turn, 2.258-mile (3.634-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Lexington, Ohio was the first race of the hybrid era, and despite running caution-free, there was still a tight battle at the front between polesitter Alex Palou and fellow front row starter Pato O'Ward, with O'Ward hanging on for a narrow win.
This year, Palou is undefeated on road courses, with two of his four wins from pole. Can he win for the seventh time through 10 races in 2025 at the track where he won from fourth, the lowest starting spot for a Mid-Ohio winner since 2019, in 2023?
Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Mid-Ohio.
IndyCar at Mid-Ohio: Round 1, Group 1 qualifying results
1st - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
2nd - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
3rd - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
4th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
5th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
6th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
7th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
8th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
9th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
10th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
11th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
12th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
13th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
IndyCar at Mid-Ohio: Round 1, Group 2 qualifying results
1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2nd - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
3rd - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
4th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
5th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
6th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
7th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
8th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
9th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
10th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
11th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
12th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet
13th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
14th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet
IndyCar at Mid-Ohio: Round 2 qualifying results
1st - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
2nd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
3rd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
4th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
5th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
6th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
7th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
8th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
9th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
10th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
11th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
12th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
IndyCar at Mid-Ohio: Firestone Fast Six qualifying results
1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2nd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
3rd - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
4th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
5th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
6th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
IndyCar at Mid-Ohio: Full Honda Indy 200 starting lineup
1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2nd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
3rd - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
4th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
5th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
6th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
7th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
8th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
9th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
10th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
11th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
12th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
13th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
14th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
15th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
16th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
17th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
18th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
19th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
20th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
21st - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
22nd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
23rd - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
24th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet
25th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
26th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
27th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet
