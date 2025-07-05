Mid-Ohio qualifying updates, full IndyCar starting lineup

IndyCar just surpassed the halfway mark of the 2025 season two weekends ago at Road America, with the iconic Wisconsin venue hosting race number nine of 17 on the calendar.

But the reality is that, from a pure calendar standpoint, the season is well past its halfway point. It started more than four months ago, and it is scheduled to end next month, as the series is set to run eight races over the next nine weekends, starting with Sunday's Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Last year's race around the 13-turn, 2.258-mile (3.634-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Lexington, Ohio was the first race of the hybrid era, and despite running caution-free, there was still a tight battle at the front between polesitter Alex Palou and fellow front row starter Pato O'Ward, with O'Ward hanging on for a narrow win.

This year, Palou is undefeated on road courses, with two of his four wins from pole. Can he win for the seventh time through 10 races in 2025 at the track where he won from fourth, the lowest starting spot for a Mid-Ohio winner since 2019, in 2023?

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Mid-Ohio.

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio: Round 1, Group 1 qualifying results

1st - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



2nd - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



3rd - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda



4th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda



5th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



6th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



7th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet



8th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



9th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



10th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet



11th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet



12th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



13th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio: Round 1, Group 2 qualifying results

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



2nd - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



3rd - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



4th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda



5th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



6th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



7th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



8th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



9th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet



10th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



11th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet



12th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet



13th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda



14th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio: Round 2 qualifying results

1st - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



2nd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



3rd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



4th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda



5th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



6th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



7th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda



8th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



9th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



10th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



11th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda



12th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio: Firestone Fast Six qualifying results

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

2nd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

3rd - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

4th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

5th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

6th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio: Full Honda Indy 200 starting lineup

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

2nd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

3rd - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

4th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

5th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

6th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

7th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

8th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

9th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

10th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

11th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

12th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

13th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

14th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

15th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

16th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

17th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

18th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

19th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

20th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

21st - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

22nd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

23rd - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

24th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet

25th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

26th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

27th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet

