NASCAR: 2 possible sources for a third RFK Racing charter
By Asher Fair
Trackhouse Racing Team and Front Row Motorsports have both confirmed expansion from two to three cars for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Though the latter have not signed the new NASCAR charter agreement, both teams are set to expand due to their acquisition of Stewart-Haas Racing charters.
Stewart-Haas Racing announced earlier in the 2024 season that they will cease operations once it concludes. Team co-owner Gene Haas is retaining one of the team's four charters and plans to run the one-car Haas Factory Team, with current Stewart-Haas Racing Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer set to drive the No. 41 Ford.
These developments mean that there is still one Stewart-Haas Racing charter up for grabs for the 2025 season, and there are reportedly multiple teams still eyeing expansion.
23XI Racing have been seen as the frontrunner to acquire this charter, but they too have yet to sign the charter agreement, so an expansion from two to three cars is no guarantee.
It recently emerged that RFK Racing are also eyeing expansion for the 2025 season, and the rumored addition of longtime JTG Daugherty Racing primary sponsor Kroger could go a long way toward making that become a reality. Ryan Preece, who currently pilots Stewart-Haas Racing's No. 41 Ford, has been linked to the team as their third driver.
Where will RFK Racing get a charter?
But it has also been reported that RFK Racing will not consider expanding to three cars without a third charter, given the financial penalty that comes with running a full-time non-chartered entry.
Stewart-Haas Racing is the most obvious potential source of a third charter for RFK Racing in 2025, but it would be foolish to count out 23XI Racing this early in the game. However, Rick Ware Racing could be another.
It is unclear whether RFK Racing are interesting in acquiring a charter or having one leased to them. They have a technical alliance with Rick Ware Racing, and Rick Ware's team do not yet have anything announced for the 2025 season.
They recently completed an in-season driver swap, with Justin Haley moving to Spire Motorsports and Corey LaJoie taking his place. But while Haley was confirmed by Spire Motorsports as a part of their lineup for next year, LaJoie was not confirmed by Rick Ware Racing as a part of theirs.
Rick Ware Racing have become regulars at the bottom of the owner standings, and with so many competitive teams expanding – and uncompetitive teams such as Live Fast Motorsports having parted ways with their charters in recent years – that uphill climb is only increasing.
Haley's performance in 2024, by far the best in the history of the team, has shown that Rick Ware Racing aren't a total lost cause, and perhaps a downsize to one car, coupled with the continuation of an alliance with an expanding RFK Racing, could be in everybody's best interest.