NASCAR: 2024 Charlotte playoff qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
Since the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval was added to the NASCAR Cup Series playoff schedule in 2018, replacing the race formerly contested at the track's traditional 1.5-mile oval layout, it has been the only road course race on the four-round, 10-race postseason schedule.
That is no longer the case this year, as Watkins Glen International hosted a race in the round of 16, making 2024 the first season in Cup Series history to feature two playoff road course races.
The 109-lap Bank of America Roval 400 at the 17-turn, 2.28-mile (3.669-kilometer) Roval layout in Concord, North Carolina has always been a cutoff race since it was added to the calendar six years ago, and it has served as the round of 12 finale each year since 2020.
Group qualifying is used at the Charlotte Roval, but it is not a single-car qualifying session since the track is a road course. Each group is timed, and the drivers in each group are determined by a four-variable metric NASCAR has used since 2020. A full breakdown of that metric can be found here.
Note that the 12 playoff contenders are not factored into the metric until all of the other drivers are slotted in, ensuring that there are six in each group.
The fastest five drivers in each group, whether they are playoff drivers or not, advance to the second round shootout for the pole position.
NASCAR at Charlotte: Full starting lineup
1st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
3rd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
4th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
5th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
6th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
9th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
10th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
12th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
13th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
14th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
15th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
16th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
17th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
18th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
19th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
21st - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
22nd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
24th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
25th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
26th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
27th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
28th - Corey LaJoie, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
29th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
30th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
31st - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
32nd - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
33rd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
34th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
35th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
36th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
37th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
38th - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
