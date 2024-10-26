NASCAR: 2024 Homestead playoff qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
There are three tracks on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoff schedule which do not host regular season races, and Homestead-Miami Speedway is the only oval of the three.
The four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Homestead, Florida oval, which hosted the Championship 4 race until Phoenix Raceway took over after 2019, made its way back to the four-round, 10-race postseason calendar in 2022, serving as the middle race of the round of 8.
A group qualifying format is set to be used to set the starting lineup for Sunday afteroon's 267-lap Straight Talk Wireless 400, with the groups, and specifically the qualifying orders of each group, determined by a four-variable metric that has been utilized by NASCAR since 2020.
A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.
The eight remaining playoff drivers are not factored into the metric until the rest of the drivers are slotted into their respective groups to make sure that they do not qualify until the end of the order and that there are only four in each group.
The fastest five drivers in each group then advance to the second round, but unlike when NASCAR visited Homestead last year, the second round is now group-based as well, thanks to a somewhat unexpected rule change from back in June.
This rule change effectively means that the second fastest qualifier is no longer locked into a front row starting spot, while a driver can technically start on the front row with as low as the sixth fastest speed.
NASCAR at Homestead: Full starting lineup
1st - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
6th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
9th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
10th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
11th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
13th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
14th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
17th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
18th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
19th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
20th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
21st - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
22nd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
23rd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
24th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
25th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
26th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
27th - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
28th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
29th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
30th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
31st - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
32nd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
33rd - Corey LaJoie, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
34th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
35th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
36th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
37th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
38th - Chad Finchum, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
The Straight Talk Wireless 400 is set to air live on NBC from Homestead-Miami Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 27. Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell is the reigning race winner. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!