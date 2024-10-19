NASCAR: 2024 Las Vegas playoff qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
The semifinal round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is scheduled to get underway with the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Sunday afternoon.
Though the Las Vegas, Nevada oval is one of two four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) tracks on the round of 8 schedule, the other being Homestead-Miami Speedway, it is the final traditional intermediate track on the calendar, given the unique shape of Homestead.
Group qualifying is set to be used in Saturday's single-car qualifying session, with the groups, and specifically the orders of each, determined by the four-variable qualifying metric that NASCAR has used since 2020. A full explanation of that formula is available here.
Note that the eight remaining playoff drivers are not factored into the formula until all of the other drivers are slotted into their respective groups, ensuring not only that those eight drivers do not qualify until the end of the order but that there are exactly four in each group.
The fastest five drivers in each group advance to round two. Unlike when the Cup Series raced at Las Vegas back in March, the second round is now group-based as well, thanks to a somewhat unexpected rule change back in June. This rule change means that a driver can technically post the second fastest speed in round two but not start on the front row.
NASCAR at Las Vegas: Full starting lineup
1st - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
3rd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
8th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
11th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
12th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
13th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
14th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
15th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
16th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
17th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
18th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
20th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
21st - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
22nd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
23rd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
24th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
25th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
26th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
27th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
28th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
29th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
30th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
31st - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
32nd - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
33rd - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
35th - Corey LaJoie, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
36th - Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
37th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Las Vegas Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the South Point 400 this Sunday, October 20 beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson won last year's playoff race at the track, and he also won there back in March. NBC is set to provide live coverage.