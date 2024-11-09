NASCAR: 2024 Phoenix playoff qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
After 35 races, it all comes down to Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway, which took over from Homestead-Miami Speedway as the host of the Championship 4 back in 2020.
The highest finisher of the four remaining title contenders in Sunday's 312-lap race around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval is set to be crowned 2024 NASCAR Cup Series champion.
Reigning series champion Ryan Blaney of Team Penske, along with teammate Joey Logano, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, and Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron, are set to battle for the championship.
Group qualifying is set to be used on Saturday, with the groups and qualifying orders determined by NASCAR's four-variable metric. A full breakdown of that formula, which has been used since 2020, can be found here.
Do make note of the fact that the four championship contenders are not factored into the metric until the other drivers are all slotted into their respective groups. As a result, two title contenders are set to go out at the end of the first group, and two are set to go out at the end of the second.
The fastest five drivers in each group are set to advance to the second round. The second round is now group-based as well, which was not the case when NASCAR raced at Phoenix back in March.
This rule was changed somewhat unexpectedly back in June, and the change effectively means not only that the second fastest qualifier may not start on the front row, but that the sixth fastest qualifier might.
NASCAR at Phoenix: Full starting lineup
Group A - Advanced
Byron, Larson , Truex, Gibbs, Reddick
Group B - Advanced
