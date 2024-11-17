NASCAR: 2025 Coca-Cola 600 not being broadcast on Fox
By Asher Fair
As a part of a new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal that is set to go into effect at the start of the 2025 NASCAR season, two new broadcast partners have been introduced to the Cup Series.
While Fox and NBC were the only two involved in the sport's previous 10-year media rights agreement, Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports have now joined the sport with agreements that extend through 2031.
Fox and NBC are still set to be responsible for much of the season. Fox's portion of the schedule dropped from 18 races (16 points races) to 14 (12), and NBC's dropped from 20 races to 14. Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports are set to be responsible for five races each.
Fox is still set to lead off the season. But the final race of Fox's portion of the schedule is the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday, May 18, meaning that the Coca-Cola 600 is set to move to a new network.
Coca-Cola 600 moves to Amazon Prime Video
The crown jewel race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 25, is set to be the first race of Amazon Prime Video's coverage.
Thus far, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is the only member of the broadcast booth who has been confirmed. He is also set to serve as a commentator for TNT Sports. He was a commentator for NBC from 2018 to 2023 before taking the 2024 season off and signing his new deals.
Amazon Prime Video's portion of the schedule also includes races at Nashville Superspeedway, Michigan International Speedway, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, and Pocono Raceway before TNT Sports is slated to take over for the entire five-race in-season tournament. NBC is then set to wrap up the regular season and then be responsible for the entire four-round, 10-race postseason.
Of Fox's 14 races during the 2025 season, only five are set to be shown on main Fox. The other nine are set to be shown on Fox Sports 1. Of NBC's 14 races, only four are set to be shown on main NBC. The other 10 are set to be shown on USA Network, which took over from NBC Sports Network as the alternate channel during NBC's portion of the schedule after NBC Sports Network shut down at the end of 2021.