NASCAR: 2025 Daytona 500 not being broadcast on Fox Sports 1
By Asher Fair
NASCAR's 10-year media rights deal officially came to an end this past Sunday afternoon with the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway, and a new deal is set to go into effect to start the 2025 season.
The new deal is a seven-year deal worth $7.7 billion, and it includes not only current broadcast partners Fox and NBC but also Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports.
With Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports set to have their portions of the broadcast schedule consist of five races each, set between Fox's portion to start the season and NBC's to wrap it up, Fox and NBC both lost a significant number of races each year from 2025 through 2031.
Fox's portion dropped from 18 races (16 points races) to 14 (12), while NBC's dropped from 20 to 14. But perhaps more significantly, there are now set to be significantly more races on Fox Sports 1 than there are on Fox, and there are now set to be significantly more races on USA Network than there are on NBC.
But fortunately for everybody, the season-opening Daytona 500 is one of the five races that is still set to be shown on Fox.
Including the preseason Busch Light Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium, the first four races of the season (three points races) are set to be shown on Fox. These races also include the first two points races after the Daytona 500, which are set to take place at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Circuit of the Americas (COTA).
The only other race set to be shown on Fox in 2025 is the race at Talladega Superspeedway in late April. All nine other races from the start of the season through the end of Fox's portion of the schedule, including six in a row between the races at COTA and Talladega, are set to be shown on Fox Sports 1.
Fox's portion of the schedule is scheduled to conclude with the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in mid-May before Amazon Prime Video takes over with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
As for NBC's portion of the schedule, USA Network is still set to air 10 events, while NBC has dropped down from 10 to four, meaning that only nine of the 38 races on the 2025 schedule are set be shown on main Fox or NBC. On the flip side, Fox Sports 1 and USA are set to combine for 19 events.
Full announcer lineups have yet to be determined for all four broadcast partners' booths. It is worth pointing out that the same individuals who call the races on Fox are set to call the races on Fox Sports 1, and the same individuals who call the races NBC are set to call the races on USA Network.
Live coverage of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season is set to begin on Sunday, February 16 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox from Daytona International Speedway. Don't miss the 67th annual Daytona 500!