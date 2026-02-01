NASCAR announces another schedule change before the 2026 season even starts

38 NASCAR Cup Series races, 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, and 25 NASCAR Truck Series races were contested across the entire 2025 season, exhibition races included, without a single postponement due to bad weather.

The 2026 season failed to see that tally reach a single race before not rain, but snow forced NASCAR to make changes.

Bowman Gray Stadium was initially set to host practice and qualifying for the Cook Out Clash, plus four 25-lap heat races around the four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) Winston-Salem, North Carolina oval, on Saturday. Due to snow, NASCAR opted to cancel the heat races and simply push practice and qualifying to Sunday.

Sunday's NASCAR action postponed at Bowman Gray

Sunday was then set to feature practice and qualifying, along with the initially scheduled 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier and the 200-lap main event. However, NASCAR was forced to change that as well, again due to snow.

The plan is now to run the practice and qualifying sessions on Monday morning beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET, with the fastest 20 drivers in qualifying locking themselves into the main event and the other 18 drivers being relegated to the Last Chance Qualifier at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The top two drivers in the Last Chance Qualifier, plus whichever driver is awarded the 2025 point standings provisional, are set to join the other 20 in the 23-car main event at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Fox Sports 2 is set to provide live coverage of practice and qualifying, which is unchanged from the modified Sunday schedule but is changed from the initial Saturday schedule, when Fox Sports 1 was set to carry coverage of practice, qualifying, and the heat races.

Fox is still set to provide live coverage of the Last Chance Qualifier and the Cook Out Clash itself.

