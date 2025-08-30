Beyond the Flag
NASCAR at Darlington: Full Southern 500 qualifying order after 4 lineup changes

The Cook Out Southern 500 is set to get the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs underway at Darlington Raceway on Sunday night.
Asher Fair
Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, NASCAR | Meg Oliphant/GettyImages

The first of 10 races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoff schedule is the Cook Out Southern 500, which is scheduled to take place at Darlington Raceway this Sunday evening.

This 367-lap race around the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) egg-shaped Darlington, South Carolina oval served as the playoff opener from 2020 to 2023 before serving as the regular season finale last year, a schedule change caused by NASCAR's three-week summer break due to NBC's Olympics commitment. Now it's back in the postseason.

The qualifying order for this weekend's race is effectively two orders in one. The new two-variable metric was used among the 22 non-playoff drivers competing, and then it was used again among the 16 playoff drivers, to ensure that the 16 playoff drivers are the last 16 drivers to make their single-car qualifying attempts.

A full breakdown of the formula, which was introduced just before the 2025 season, can be found here.

There are technically no longer any qualifying groups, nor are there any row-by-row lane designations, and there is notably no longer a second round shootout for the pole position since the "Lady in Black" is not a superspeedway.

Here's the full 38-driver qualifying order for Saturday morning's qualifying session.

Full NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Darlington

1 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

2 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

3 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

4 - Derek Kraus, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

5 - Timmy Hill, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

6 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

7 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

8 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

9 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

10 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

11 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

12 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

13 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

14 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

15 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

17 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

18 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

19 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

21 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

22 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

23 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

24 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

25 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

26 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

27 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

28 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

29 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

30 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

31 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

32 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

33 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

34 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

35 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

36 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

37 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

38 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

