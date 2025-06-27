NASCAR at Atlanta: Full qualifying order confirmed after 5 lineup changes

Beyond the Flag
Atlanta Motor Speedway is set to become the first track to host two NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025.
Saturday night's Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway is set to mark the first time in 2025 that the NASCAR Cup Series has raced twice at the same track, with Atlanta having also hosted the Ambetter Health 400 back in February.

Saturday's 260-lap race around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval is the 18th race on the schedule, so it also marks the halfway point of the season.

With Atlanta, which is now officially known as EchoPark Speedway for sponsorship purposes, set to host its second race of the year, NASCAR's new qualifying format has already been used there.

The new two-variable metric, which was introduced at the start of the 2025 season, replaced the four-variable metric that had been used to set the qualifying orders from 2020 to 2024.

A full breakdown of that metric can be found here.

Additionally, there are no more qualifying groups, and there is no longer a second round shootout for the pole position. Each driver simply gets one single-lap qualifying attempt, and those speeds determine the full starting lineup.

Here is a full look at the qualifying order.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Atlanta

1 - David Starr, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

2 - Connor Zilisch, No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

3 - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford

4 - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

5 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

6 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

7 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

8 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

9 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

10 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

11 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

12 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

13 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

14 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

15 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

16 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

17 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

18 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

19 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

20 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

21 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

22 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

23 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

24 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

25 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

26 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

27 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

28 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

29 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

30 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

31 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

32 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

33 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

34 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

35 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

36 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

37 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

38 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

39 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

40 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

The Quaker State 400 is set to be shown live on TNT Sports from Atlanta Motor Speedway beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, June 28.

