NASCAR at Atlanta: Full qualifying order confirmed after 5 lineup changes

Saturday night's Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway is set to mark the first time in 2025 that the NASCAR Cup Series has raced twice at the same track, with Atlanta having also hosted the Ambetter Health 400 back in February.

Saturday's 260-lap race around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval is the 18th race on the schedule, so it also marks the halfway point of the season.

With Atlanta, which is now officially known as EchoPark Speedway for sponsorship purposes, set to host its second race of the year, NASCAR's new qualifying format has already been used there.

The new two-variable metric, which was introduced at the start of the 2025 season, replaced the four-variable metric that had been used to set the qualifying orders from 2020 to 2024.

A full breakdown of that metric can be found here.

Additionally, there are no more qualifying groups, and there is no longer a second round shootout for the pole position. Each driver simply gets one single-lap qualifying attempt, and those speeds determine the full starting lineup.

Here is a full look at the qualifying order.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Atlanta

1 - David Starr, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford



2 - Connor Zilisch, No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



3 - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford



4 - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet



5 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



6 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



7 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



8 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



9 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



10 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



11 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



12 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



13 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



14 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



15 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



16 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



17 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



18 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



19 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



20 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



21 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



22 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



23 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



24 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



25 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



26 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



27 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



28 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



29 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



30 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



31 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



32 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



33 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



34 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



35 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



36 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



37 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



38 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



39 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



40 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

The Quaker State 400 is set to be shown live on TNT Sports from Atlanta Motor Speedway beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, June 28.