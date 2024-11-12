NASCAR Awards ceremony sees rare shift, third time in 43 years
By Asher Fair
The annual NASCAR Awards ceremony, the end-of-year celebration honoring NASCAR's top talents and brightest stars from the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series, will not take place in the city where it had been held since 2019 later this month.
In 2019, the event was moved from Las Vegas, Nevada, where it had been held since 2009, to Nashville, Tennessee. Now after four years – the ceremony and Champion's Week were canceled in 2020 due to pandemic-related restrictions – the celebration has seen another shift in venue.
For the first time ever, the ceremony is set to be held at the home of many NASCAR drivers, teams, and the Hall of Fame: in Charlotte, North Carolina. This change marks just the third shift in venue since the tradition began back in New York City, New York in 1981.
NASCAR Awards moves to Charlotte
The gathering is scheduled to take place at the Charlotte Convention Center on the evening of Friday, November 22, less than two weeks after the season wrapped up in Phoenix Raceway. Championship races for the Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series took place this past weekend at the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) oval in Avondale, Arizona.
The CW Network is set to air the ceremony two days later, beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 24. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!
In conjunction with this ceremony, NASCAR is also set to host a NASCAR Regional Series and NASCAR International Series celebration.
These celebrations are meant to honor the top talents and brightest stars of the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Mexico Series, and NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.