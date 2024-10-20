NASCAR: Bubba Wallace looking forward to 'reset' amid career year
By Asher Fair
Bubba Wallace either won a race or went to the playoffs – but never both, as both wins came when the playoffs had already started – in each of his first three NASCAR Cup Series seasons with 23XI Racing.
Year number four with the Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned team did not produce a playoff berth, and it has yet to produce a win. Yet in many ways, the driver of the No. 23 Toyota has had a career year.
Wallace has already recorded six top five finishes; his previous career-high in a single season was five, which he recorded in both 2022 and 2023. He has also recorded 13 top 10 finishes; his previous career-high was 10, which he also recorded in both 2022 and 2023. His average finish of 15.5 is also the best of his career.
Though he is just six points shy of RFK Racing's Chris Buescher in the battle for the top spot in the point standings among non-playoff drivers, Wallace isn't worried about points at this stage of the season.
"The goal is always to win races," Wallace told Beyond the Flag. "I have four more left to go and accomplish that goal."
He is hopeful that his first win since September 2022, when he won at Kansas Speedway, will come at some point during that four-race stretch.
"I’ve won in Martinsville in the Truck Series," Wallace said. "It’s always fun to race there. We’ve been fast in Vegas historically too. The No. 23 team brings some fast cars and I know what I need to do to execute."
Also included in that stretch are races at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.
Wallace was one of four drivers who missed the 16-driver postseason despite finishing the regular season in the top 16 in the standings, simply because of how many winners there were from outside the top 16. Excluding the playoff points resets, he is still 13th in total points scored, and he is just 35 points outside of the top eight.
Even last year, when he made the playoffs for the first time in his career, advanced to the second round, and finished in 10th place in the standings, he only finished 14th in total points.
But even an eighth place finish in total points this year wouldn't necessarily give the 31-year-old Mobile, Alabama native any momentum heading into next year, when he'll be aiming to get back to the playoffs.
"I try to reset with each new season," Wallace admitted. "I would say I’ve grown a lot being a part of this team, but I try not to hold on to things with each passing season.
"Daytona will bring a new year and a blank slate to come back, make another playoff run, and compete for wins."