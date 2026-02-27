NASCAR championship contender lands with new team for COTA race

When it emerged that Connor Zilisch, who won 10 races for JR Motorsports during the 2025 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season, would be running a partial schedule for the team in 2026, despite making the full-time move to Trackhouse Racing at the Cup level, it means that Carson Kvapil was out of a full-time ride.

Zilisch and Kvapil were set to share the driving duties of the No. 1 Chevrolet, in an attempt score an owner championship for Dale Jr.'s team.

Then Kvapil, who is still seeking his first series victory, went on an unlikely run to the Championship 4, and it was confirmed that, although he wouldn't be behind the wheel of the No. 1 car in all 33 races on the 2026 calendar, he would still be a full-time driver and thus eligible to challenge for the championship.

But this weekend, Kvapil, who is seventh in the point standings after the season's first two races at Daytona International Speedway and EchoPark Speedway, formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway, will not be competing for JR Motorsports at all this weekend.

Carson Kvapil retains full-time status for 2026

Kvapil, who has never competed for a team other than JR Motorsports in his 44 series starts, is set to make the first of four starts with DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports this weekend at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) behind the wheel of the No. 91 Chevrolet. Mason Maggio drove the car in the season's first two races.

In addition to COTA, Kvapil is also set to drive the car in the races at Watkins Glen International, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Sonoma Raceway.

Unsurprisingly, three of these four races are road course races, and the reason that's no surprise is because of the fact that it's Zilisch who is set to drive the No. 1 Chevrolet in all of them, and he is a road course ace.

All things considered, Kvapil is set to run 29 total races for JR Motorsports this year, although five of those starts are actually set to compete team's part-time entry, the No. 9 Chevrolet, rather than the No. 1 car.

The No. 9 car hasn't yet been entered this season, but that is set to change this weekend at COTA, with road course specialist Shane van Gisbergen, another full-time Trackhouse Racing driver at the Cup level, set to drive it.

Zilisch is also currently lined up to drive the No. 1 car in the races at Bristol Motor Speedway and Chicagoland Speedway.

