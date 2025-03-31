Beyond the Flag
NASCAR changes Martinsville Cup results after the race

NASCAR has disqualified Erik Jones from Sunday's Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.
Asher Fair
Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones initially finished Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway in 24th place.

However, post-race inspection revealed that his No. 43 Toyota was underweight, and NASCAR was forced to hand down the first Cup Series disqualification of the 2025 season.

Following the penalty, Jones was officially scored in 38th (last) in the 400-lap Cook Out 400 around the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Ridgeway, Virginia oval, and he was scored in 38th in the race's first two stages as well.

This is particularly significant since he initially scored six stage points with a fifth place finish in the first stage. Now the five drivers behind him inside the top 10, teammate John Hunter Nemechek, RFK Racing's Ryan Preece, Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, and Haas Factory Team's Cole Custer, have been promoted to fifth through ninth, respectively, with each now scoring one additional point.

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson, who did not initially score any points with an 11th place finish in stage one, has now scored one with a 10th place result.

Here are the full updated race results from Martinsville.

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

4th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

7th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

8th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

11th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

12th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

13th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

15th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

16th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

17th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

18th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

19th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

21st - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

22nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

23rd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

24th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

25th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

26th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

27th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

29th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

31st - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

32nd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

33rd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

34th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

35th - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

36th - Burt Myers, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet

37th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

38th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

