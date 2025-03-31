NASCAR changes Martinsville Cup results after the race

Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones initially finished Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway in 24th place.

However, post-race inspection revealed that his No. 43 Toyota was underweight, and NASCAR was forced to hand down the first Cup Series disqualification of the 2025 season.

Following the penalty, Jones was officially scored in 38th (last) in the 400-lap Cook Out 400 around the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Ridgeway, Virginia oval, and he was scored in 38th in the race's first two stages as well.

This is particularly significant since he initially scored six stage points with a fifth place finish in the first stage. Now the five drivers behind him inside the top 10, teammate John Hunter Nemechek, RFK Racing's Ryan Preece, Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, and Haas Factory Team's Cole Custer, have been promoted to fifth through ninth, respectively, with each now scoring one additional point.

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson, who did not initially score any points with an 11th place finish in stage one, has now scored one with a 10th place result.

Here are the full updated race results from Martinsville.

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



2nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



3rd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



4th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



5th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



6th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



7th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



8th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



10th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



11th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



12th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



13th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



14th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



15th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



16th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



17th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



18th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



19th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



20th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



21st - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



22nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



23rd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



24th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



25th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



26th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



27th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



28th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



29th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



30th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



31st - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



32nd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



33rd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



34th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



35th - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford



36th - Burt Myers, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet



37th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



38th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Goodyear 400 from Darlington Raceway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 6. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!