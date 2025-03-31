NASCAR changes Martinsville Cup results after the race

Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones initially finished Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway in 24th place.
However, post-race inspection revealed that his No. 43 Toyota was underweight, and NASCAR was forced to hand down the first Cup Series disqualification of the 2025 season.
Following the penalty, Jones was officially scored in 38th (last) in the 400-lap Cook Out 400 around the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Ridgeway, Virginia oval, and he was scored in 38th in the race's first two stages as well.
This is particularly significant since he initially scored six stage points with a fifth place finish in the first stage. Now the five drivers behind him inside the top 10, teammate John Hunter Nemechek, RFK Racing's Ryan Preece, Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, and Haas Factory Team's Cole Custer, have been promoted to fifth through ninth, respectively, with each now scoring one additional point.
Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson, who did not initially score any points with an 11th place finish in stage one, has now scored one with a 10th place result.
Here are the full updated race results from Martinsville.
1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
4th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
7th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
8th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
11th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
12th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
13th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
15th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
16th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
17th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
18th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
19th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
20th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
21st - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
22nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
23rd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
24th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
25th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
26th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
27th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
28th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
29th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
30th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
31st - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
32nd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
33rd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
34th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
35th - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
36th - Burt Myers, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet
37th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
38th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
