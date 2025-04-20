NASCAR changes Rockingham results after the race ends

Richard Childress Racing's Jesse Love initially took the checkered flag to win NASCAR's first Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway since 2004, but he was later stripped of what would have been his third career win and second victory of the 2025 season.

The No. 2 team was found to have been in violation of Rule 14.14.2.I-5.h, which relates to railing arm spacers and pinion angle shims, and as a result, the 20-year-old Menlo Park, California native was disqualified.

The only reason he was not scored 38th (last) in the 256-lap North Carolina Education Lottery 250 around the four-turn, 0.94-mile (1.513-kilometer) Rockingham, North Carolina oval is because of the fact that Joe Gibbs Racing's Justin Bonsignore was also disqualified.

Bonsignore crashed out of the race on lap 158, so he was scored in 36th place; he was officially scored in 38th after his disqualification, which came after multiple lug nuts were not installed in a safe and secure manner. Love was scored in 37th, which is still good for only a single point.

Jesse Love disqualification makes Sammy Smith the winner at Rockingham

As a result of Love's disqualification, JR Motorsports' Sammy Smith inherited the win, which was the third of his career and his first of the season.

Additionally, because Love initially scored the bonus point for running the race's fastest lap, RSS Racing's Ryan Sieg was instead given the extra point. He led a race-high 77 laps en route to a 19th-turned-18th place finish.

With Love having also scored stage points, and disqualifications affecting the outcome of not only the race but of the first two stages, the altered result had more effects than simply knocking Love down the order and promoting everybody else by one spot.

Multiple drivers gained multiple points, since they initially finished behind Love in one (or both) stages.

Here is how the standings looked before the violation was found.

Xfinity points (16 to go): Allgaier-2w, Love-2w, Hill-2w, Jones-1w, Zilisch-1w, Mayer +93, Kvapil +45, SSmith +37, Sieg +36, Creed +14, Burton +11, Burton +3, Dye -3, Gray -21, Thompson -23, Eckes -25, Sanchez -25 pic.twitter.com/AC4iUNCIdG — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 20, 2025

Here is what they look like after NASCAR changed the stage and race results.

Updated Xfinity points (16 to go): Allgaier-2w, Hill-2w, Love-1w, Jones-1w, Zilisch-1w, SSmith-1w, Mayer +84, Kvapil +46, Sieg +37, Creed +14, JBurton +11, HBurton +3, Dye -3, Gray -20, Thompson -23, Eckes -25, Sanchez -25 pic.twitter.com/HIpPIEbiOM — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 20, 2025

Love did not win either of the race's first two stages, so neither stage winner was altered. Big Machine Racing's Nick Sanchez won stage one, and Sam Hunt Racing's Dean Thompson won stage two.