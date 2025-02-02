NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray not being shown on Fox Sports 1
By Asher Fair
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway with the annual Cook Out Clash exhibition race, with this year's edition set to be contested at Bowman Gray Stadium after Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosted the event for three straight years.
Four 25-lap heat races at the four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) Winston-Salem, North Carolina oval on Saturday night determined 20 of the 23 drivers in Sunday night's 200-lap main event.
Two more are set to be determined in this evening's 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier, and the 23rd spot is set to go to the highest driver from last year's point standings among those not yet qualified. The remaining 16 drivers will not get the chance to compete.
But unlike the heat races, the Last Chance Qualifier and the 200-lap Cook Out Clash itself will not be shown live on Fox Sports 1.
Instead, they are set to be shown live on Fox.
Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule decreased from 18 races to 14 races this year, thanks to the introduction of Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports as new broadcast partners. Those 14 races include both the Cook Out Clash exhibition race and the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in May, plus the season's first 12 points races.
Following Fox's decrease in race count, the majority of its races are set to be shown on Fox Sports 1; previously, the majority had been on Fox itself. In total, just five races are set to be shown on Fox this year, and one of them is Sunday night's event, the first Cup Series race at "the Madhouse" since 1971.
The season's first three points races at Daytona International Speedway (Daytona 500), Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Circuit of the Americas, plus the 10th points race of the year at Talladega Superspeedway in April, are set to be shown on Fox as well.
The other nine races during Fox's portion of the schedule are set to be shown on Fox Sports 1, starting with the March race at Phoenix Raceway.
