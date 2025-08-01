NASCAR Cup driver set for surprise return, first time since 2019

Joey Gase has competed part-time for his own NASCAR Xfinity Series team, Joey Gase Motorsports, this year, just has he has done the past couple of years. But one thing he has not yet done this year is something that he did last year for the first time since 2021: compete in the Cup Series.

That is set to change this weekend, and it is set to change with a team for which he has not competed since 2019, when they were still known as MBM Motorsports.

Garage 66 are the only part-time team set to field a non-chartered (open) car in this Sunday afternoon's Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway, a race from which they withdrew last year after planning to run it with David Starr behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford.

Joey Gase to drive for Garage 66 at Iowa

With only 37 cars on the entry list for this 350-lap race around the four-turn, 0.894-mile (1.439-kilometer) Newton, Iowa oval, the No. 66 car is locked into the race.

Gase is set to become the team's seventh different driver this year, just one week after Josh Bilicki made his team-leading fourth start behind the wheel of the No. 66 car in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 32-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa entered 2024 having not competed in a Cup race since 2021, but he changed that in the August race at Daytona International Speedway, where he finished in 20th place for NY Racing Team.

He competed part-time for Rick Ware Racing in 2020 and 2021, scoring a top result of 17th place at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2020. He has not competed for Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) since the penultimate race of the 2019 season at Phoenix Raceway.

This season, Bilicki's 21st place finish on the streets of Chicago, Illinois is the team's best finish since 2020.

The Iowa Corn 350 is set to be shown live on USA Network from Iowa Speedway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, August 3.