NASCAR Cup driver, team out at Pocono after career day in Mexico

Given the criticism Katherine Legge has faced in pretty much every NASCAR series she has competed in so far in 2025, Sunday's Cup Series race in Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez marked a pleasant change of pace.

After qualifying the No. 78 Chevrolet in 37th (last), she stayed out of trouble and finished in 32nd in her second career Cup Series start. While she was scored in 30th in her Cup debut at Phoenix Raceway back in March, that result was a DNF after she caused two accidents, leading to a lot of the criticism of both her driving and NASCAR's approval process.

Outside of the Cup Series, Legge has four DNFs and two DNQs and just one actual finish this NASCAR season, that being a 32nd place result in the Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway for Jordan Anderson Racing.

Katherine Legge, Live Fast Motorsports not returning at Pocono

But after what was probably her strongest overall NASCAR performance since 2018, when she recorded three straight finishes of 14th, 28th, and 33rd place for JD Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, she and Live Fast Motorsports will not be returning for this Sunday's race at Pocono Raceway.

The only non-chartered (open) car on the entry list for this 160-lap race around the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) "Tricky Triangle" in Long Pond, Pennsylvania is the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, which is set to be driven by Brennan Poole. Poole has not competed in the Cup Series since 2023.

Legge is set to compete in four more races for Live Fast Motorsports later this season. She is set to get back behind the wheel of the No. 78 Chevrolet at the Chicago Street Course on Sunday, July 6; Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, July 13; Watkins Glen International on Sunday, August 10; and Richmond Raceway on Saturday, August 16.

Team co-owner B.J. McLeod, who has made three appearances (two starts) in the No. 78 car so far this year, is the only other driver currently set to drive it later in the year. He has three more starts lined up at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 28; Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 23; and Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 19.

The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Pocono Raceway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 22. This race at the Tricky Triangle is the fifth and final race of Prime's first-ever five-race portion of a NASCAR Cup Series broadcast calendar.