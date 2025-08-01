NASCAR Cup driver, team out after surprise Indianapolis finish

Katherine Legge, in just her second career NASCAR Cup Series oval start, delivered Live Fast Motorsports their best ever finish in a non-drafting track race in Sunday's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as she drove from 38th to 17th place.

Just two starts prior on the streets of Chicago, Illinois, Legge delivered the team their best ever road or street course finish in 19th, and following team owner B.J. McLeod's 16th place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway, it marked the first ever instance of the team recording back-to-back top 20 finishes in their five-year history.

But the No. 78 Chevrolet is not on the entry list for this coming weekend's Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway.

Katherine Legge, Live Fast Motorsports not competing at Iowa

There is just one part-time team set to field a non-chartered (open) car, and that is Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports). They are set to field the No. 66 Ford for Joey Gase, and because the entry list only consists of 37 cars, he is locked into the race.

Live Fast Motorsports, which have recorded as many top 20 finishes in their four most recent starts (three) as they did in their best ever full season (2022), do have plans to return to the Cup Series later this year, with both Legge and McLeod behind the wheel of the No. 78 car.

Legge is set to return for next weekend's road course race at Watkins Glen International. She had been planning to compete at Richmond Raceway the following weekend, but that changed when the team opted to enter her in the Brickyard 400, a move that clearly paid off despite plenty of outside criticism following her disastrous oval debut at Phoenix Raceway back in March.

She is also set to compete in the October playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. As for McLeod, he is set to compete in the season's two remaining superspeedway races. He is set to return for the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway in a few weeks, and he is set to make his final appearance of the year in the October playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway.

As for this Sunday afternoon's race, tune in to USA Network at 3:30 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the Iowa Corn 350 from Iowa Speedway. If you have yet to begin a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and don't miss any of the action!