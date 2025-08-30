NASCAR Cup qualifying: Full Southern 500 starting lineup at Darlington

After 26 regular season races, the last of which being this past Saturday night's historic thriller at Daytona International Speedway, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are scheduled to begin at Darlington Raceway with this Sunday night's Cook Out Southern 500.

Last year, this 367-lap race around the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) egg-shaped Darlington, South Carolina was moved from its slot as the playoff opener and served as the regular season finale, a knock-on effect of NASCAR's season being extended due to the Summer Olympics break. But now it's back to open up the playoffs, like it did each year from 2020 to 2023.

The qualifying order is still determined by the new two-variable metric (full breakdown here) NASCAR introduced at the start of the 2025 season to replace the old four-variable formula which was used from 2020 to 2024.

The difference between the playoffs and the regular season is that the 16 playoff drivers are now guaranteed to go out after the 22 non-playoff drivers, effectively meaning that there are two qualifying orders, even if there are still technically no groups.

There are also no row-by-row lane designations, and because the "Lady in Black" is not a superspeedway, there is also no second round pole position shootout. Each driver is set to make one single-lap qualifying attempt, and those speeds set the full 38-car starting lineup.

NOTE: This starting lineup is not official until all 38 drivers are included.

Full Southern 500 playoff starting lineup at Darlington

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

5th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

7th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

9th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

10th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

11th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

13th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

15th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

16th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

18th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

19th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

20th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

21st - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

22nd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

23rd - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

24th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

25th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

26th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

27th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

28th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

30th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

31st - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

32nd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

33rd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

34th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

35th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

37th - Derek Kraus, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

38th - Timmy Hill, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

