NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas not being shown live on NBC

When NBC was forced to drop its portion of the NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule from 20 races to 14 races to make way for Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports as a part of the new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rigths deal, NBC itself dropped from its previous tally of 10 races down to four.

USA Network, which has been the main cable outlet of NBC Sports since NBC Sports Network shut down at the end of 2021, had previously been responsible for the other 10 races, and it remained at 10 in 2025.

NBC's portion of this year's schedule got underway at Iowa Speedway in early August. But that race was shown live on USA Network, and neither were the next two at Watkins Glen International and Richmond Raceway.

NBC didn't actually air a race live until the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 23.

And more than a month and a half later, it hasn't shown a race since.

NASCAR playoff race at Las Vegas not being shown on NBC

That won't change this weekend, either. Each of the first six races of the four-round, 10-race playoffs were shown live on USA Network, and this Sunday afternoon's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set to be as well.

This 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval is the 10th and final race set to be shown on USA Network this year, however, as NBC is set to take over for the remaining three at Talladega Superspeedway, Martinsville Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway over the course of the next three weekends.

The broadcast booth, which consists of second-year lead announcer Leigh Diffey and long-time analysts Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte, has remained the same whether a race is shown live on NBC or USA Network, and that is set to remain true throughout the rest of the 2025 season.

The 2026 broadcast schedule may look a bit different with USA Network being spun off from NBC and NBC Sports Network being revived, but no changes have been confirmed. NBC Sports Network had served as the alternative NBCUniversal-owned channel during NBC's portion of the Cup Series up until its 2021 shutdown.

Live coverage of the South Point 400 is set to be provided by USA Network starting at 5:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 12.