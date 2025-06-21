For the fourth year in a row, Pocono Raceway only has one NASCAR Cup Series race date, and for the first time ever, the Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

The 2025 season marks year number one of a new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal, a deal which added Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports to the fold, along with existing partners Fox and NBC.

Under the previous agreement, Fox was responsible for the season's first 18 races (16 points races), while NBC was responsible for the final 20. Fox's races were (and still are) divided up between Fox itself and Fox Sports 1, while NBC's were (and also still are) divided up between NBC and USA Network, which replaced NBC Sports Network in 2022.

But Fox's season-opening portion of the calendar was reduced to 14 races (12 points races), and NBC's season-ending portion of the schedule was reduced to 14 to make way for five-race slates for both Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports.

With Sunday's 160-lap race around the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) "Tricky Triangle" in Long Pond, Pennsylvania being the 17th points race on the 36-race schedule, it traditionally would have kicked off NBC's portion of the schedue.

Instead, it is the fifth and final race being shown on Amazon Prime Video.

This race is also the third and final seeding race ahead of the first-ever five-round (five-race) in-season tournament. This entire tournament, featuring 32 drivers, is set to be shown live on TNT Sports, starting with next Saturday night's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The announcers for TNT Sports are set to be the same as they are for Amazon Prime Video, with Adam Alexander serving as the lead announcer alongside color commentators Steve Letarte and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Once this Sunday's race officially sets the 32-driver bracket, the field is set to be halved each week of the five-week tournament via head-to-head driver matchups. So 16 drivers are set to advance to the second round, eight to the third, four to the fourth, and then two to the "championship" race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which is set to wrap up TNT Sports' portion of the schedule on Sunday, July 27.

NBC's coverage is scheduled to begin on Sunday, August 3 from Iowa Speedway, though that race is one of the 10 that is set to be shown live on USA Network. The first actual race on NBC is scheduled to be the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 23.

This year's NBC broadcast booth is set to consist of Leigh Diffey, who replaced Rick Allen as the lead announcer late last year, and color commentators Letarte and Jeff Burton.

Amazon Prime Video is set to provide live coverage of the Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA from Pocono Raceway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 22. This race is the final race before coverage moves to TNT Sports for the five-race in-season tournament.