Three drivers who began the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs below the round of 12 cut line remain below the round of 12 cut line: Wood Brothers Racing's Josh Berry, Richard Childress Racing's Austin Dillon, and Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman.

The other one? All he did was catapult all the way up to fourth place in the point standings after being beaten only by the driver who literally drove a perfect race all night long.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe was, of course, the driver who had the perfect night. He won stage one, won stage two, and won the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick finished second in stage one, second in stage two, and second in the race to jump up from a 13th place tie to fourth in points, moving him from one point below the cutoff to 35 points ahead of it.

And that means that one driver who started the playoffs above the cut line is now below it. That driver is the three-time and reigning series champion.

Joey Logano drops out of NASCAR playoff picture

It was a night to forget for Team Penske's Joey Logano, who did not score any stage points and finished in 20th place in Sunday's 367-lap race around the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) egg-shaped Darlington, South Carolina oval.

And more importantly, he moved from one point above the round of 12 cut line to three points below it.

Logano is a driver it's hard to bet against, but everybody knows by now that all six of his Championship 4 appearances have come in the six even-numbered years since the modern playoff format was introduced in 2014. And not to be Captain Obvious, of course, but 2025 is an odd-numbered year.

In 2023, he didn't even get out of the round of 16, marking the worst ever playoff effort for a reigning series champion in this format.

Is he on his way to matching that disappointment in 2025?

Race number two of the round of 16 is scheduled to take place at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway this Sunday, September 7. Live coverage of the Enjoy Illinois 300 is set to be shown live on USA Network beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!