NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup changes from 2024 to 2025

In the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup, it's harder to find a team that didn't make any driver changes than it is to find one that did.

The majority of the sport's full-time teams have adjusted their lineup in some capacity from the 2024 season, and all of the 36 chartered seats are occupied by full-time drivers. That had never previously happened in the charter era (2016 to present).

Here's a look at the driver changes made between the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Kaulig Racing

No. 10 Chevrolet (formerly No. 31 Chevrolet)

In: Ty Dillon

Out: Daniel Hemric

No. 16 Chevrolet

In: A.J. Allmendinger

Out: Shared entry (Allmendinger, Dillon, Josh Williams, Derek Kraus, Shane van Gisbergen)

Spire Motorsports

No. 7 Chevrolet

In: Justin Haley

Out: Corey LaJoie (swap happened before the 2024 season ended)

No. 71 Chevrolet

In: Michael McDowell

Out: Zane Smith

Trackhouse Racing

No. 88 Chevrolet (third entry; charter acquired from Stewart-Haas Racing)

In: Shane van Gisbergen

Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 4 Ford

Out: Josh Berry

No. 10 Ford

Out: Noah Gragson

No. 14 Ford

Out: Chase Briscoe

No. 41 Ford

Out: Ryan Preece

Haas Factory Team

No. 41 Ford (Stewart-Haas Racing charter retained by Gene Haas)

In: Cole Custer

RFK Racing

No. 60 Ford (third entry; charter leased from Rick Ware Racing)

In: Ryan Preece

Rick Ware Racing

No. 15 Ford (no longer a full-time, chartered entry)

Out: Kaz Grala, Cody Ware, Riley Herbst

No. 51 Ford

In: Cody Ware

Out: Justin Haley (left for Spire Motorsports in late 2024; Corey LaJoie took over)

Wood Brothers Racing

No. 21 Ford

In: Josh Berry

Out: Harrison Burton

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 19 Toyota

In: Chase Briscoe

Out: Martin Truex Jr.

Front Row Motorsports

No. 34 Ford

In: Todd Gilliland

Out: Michael McDowell

No. 4 Ford (third entry; charter acquired from Stewart-Haas Racing)

In: Noah Gragson

No. 38 Ford

In: Zane Smith

Out: Todd Gilliland

23XI Racing

No. 35 Toyota (third entry; charter acquired from Stewart-Haas Racing)

In: Riley Herbst

Also worth mentioning: JTG Daugherty Racing has been rebranded to Hyak Motorsports. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is still set to drive the No. 47 Chevrolet for a sixth consecutive season.

Hyak Motorsports are one of only five teams that did not alter their driver lineup in any way for 2025. The other four are Hendrick Motorsports, Richard Childress Racing, Team Penske, and Legacy Motor Club.

Daytona International Speedway is scheduled to host the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 16. Fox is set to provide live coverage of the 67th annual "Great American Race" beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET, following a late schedule change, so start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!