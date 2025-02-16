NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup changes from 2024 to 2025

In the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup, it's harder to find a team that didn't make any driver changes than it is to find one that did.
The majority of the sport's full-time teams have adjusted their lineup in some capacity from the 2024 season, and all of the 36 chartered seats are occupied by full-time drivers. That had never previously happened in the charter era (2016 to present).
Here's a look at the driver changes made between the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
Kaulig Racing
No. 10 Chevrolet (formerly No. 31 Chevrolet)
In: Ty Dillon
Out: Daniel Hemric
No. 16 Chevrolet
In: A.J. Allmendinger
Out: Shared entry (Allmendinger, Dillon, Josh Williams, Derek Kraus, Shane van Gisbergen)
Spire Motorsports
No. 7 Chevrolet
In: Justin Haley
Out: Corey LaJoie (swap happened before the 2024 season ended)
No. 71 Chevrolet
In: Michael McDowell
Out: Zane Smith
Trackhouse Racing
No. 88 Chevrolet (third entry; charter acquired from Stewart-Haas Racing)
In: Shane van Gisbergen
Stewart-Haas Racing
No. 4 Ford
Out: Josh Berry
No. 10 Ford
Out: Noah Gragson
No. 14 Ford
Out: Chase Briscoe
No. 41 Ford
Out: Ryan Preece
Haas Factory Team
No. 41 Ford (Stewart-Haas Racing charter retained by Gene Haas)
In: Cole Custer
RFK Racing
No. 60 Ford (third entry; charter leased from Rick Ware Racing)
In: Ryan Preece
Rick Ware Racing
No. 15 Ford (no longer a full-time, chartered entry)
Out: Kaz Grala, Cody Ware, Riley Herbst
No. 51 Ford
In: Cody Ware
Out: Justin Haley (left for Spire Motorsports in late 2024; Corey LaJoie took over)
Wood Brothers Racing
No. 21 Ford
In: Josh Berry
Out: Harrison Burton
Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 19 Toyota
In: Chase Briscoe
Out: Martin Truex Jr.
Front Row Motorsports
No. 34 Ford
In: Todd Gilliland
Out: Michael McDowell
No. 4 Ford (third entry; charter acquired from Stewart-Haas Racing)
In: Noah Gragson
No. 38 Ford
In: Zane Smith
Out: Todd Gilliland
23XI Racing
No. 35 Toyota (third entry; charter acquired from Stewart-Haas Racing)
In: Riley Herbst
Also worth mentioning: JTG Daugherty Racing has been rebranded to Hyak Motorsports. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is still set to drive the No. 47 Chevrolet for a sixth consecutive season.
Hyak Motorsports are one of only five teams that did not alter their driver lineup in any way for 2025. The other four are Hendrick Motorsports, Richard Childress Racing, Team Penske, and Legacy Motor Club.
Daytona International Speedway is scheduled to host the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 16.