Martinsville Speedway is scheduled to host the first of its two annual NASCAR Cup Series races this coming Sunday afternoon, and given the fact that it is once again on the schedule as the cutoff race just before the Championship 4 in late October, Sunday's Cook Out 400 is considered one of the regular season's most important events.

The race is scheduled to be a 400-lap race around the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Ridgeway, Virginia oval, and there are 38 cars on the entry list.

All things considered, three changes have been made to the entry list since this past Sunday afternoon's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Here is the full NASCAR entry list for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville.

1 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

3 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

5 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

7 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

9 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

11 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

13 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

14 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

15 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

18 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

19 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

20 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

21 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

22 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

23 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

24 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

25 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

26 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

27 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

28 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

29 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

30 - Burt Myers, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet

31 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

32 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

33 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

34 - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

35 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

36 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

37 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

38 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Martinsville entry list: 3 changes

First and foremost, the No. 44 NY Racing Chevrolet is not on the entry list after J.J. Yeley made his second start in the entry at Homestead and finished in 35th place.

But two additions have been made, both by teams that have not yet successfully qualified for an event this year but are locked in this weekend, even as non-chartered (open) teams, since the entry list features fewer than 40 cars.

Team AmeriVet, which tried but failed to qualify for the Cook Out Clash preseason exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium, are set to field the No. 50 Chevrolet for Burt Myers, who was their driver at Bowman Gray back in early February.

Then there is Garage 66, the team formerly known as MBM Motorsports. After failing to qualify for the Clash with Garrett Smithley behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford and after failing to qualify for the official season-opening Daytona 500 with Chandler Smith behind the wheel after NASCAR ruled that Mike Wallace was ineligible to compete, they too are set to make their first start of the year.

Casey Mears has not competed in a Cup Series race since the 2019 Daytona 500, which is his only race since he stopped competing full-time at the end of the 2016 season. His 2025 Cup return was not on the bingo cards of many fans, but after an absence of more than six years, he is set to make his Next Gen debut at "The Paperclip".

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Cook Out 400 from Martinsville Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 30. William Byron is the reigning race winner, though Ryan Blaney is the track's most recent winner.