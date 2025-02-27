Beyond the Flag
Fansided

NASCAR Cup Series entry list at COTA sees four changes

Four changes have been made to the NASCAR Cup Series entry list from Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
ByAsher Fair|
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas (COTA), NASCAR
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas (COTA), NASCAR | Jonathan Bachman/GettyImages

The NASCAR Cup Series is set for its third race of the 36-race 2025 season, and that race is the season's first road course race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) this Sunday afternoon.

There are 37 drivers set to compete in Sunday's 95-lap EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the new 20-turn, 2.3-mile (3.701-kilometer) Austin, Texas road course layout. In its past four trips to COTA, NASCAR had only run the 20-turn, 3.41-mile (5.488-kilometer) layout.

This is down from 39 drivers who competed in this past Sunday afternoon's Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, as a total of four changes have been made to the entry list.

NASCAR Cup Series at COTA: Full entry list

1 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

3 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

5 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

7 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

9 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

11 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

13 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

14 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

15 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

18 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

19 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

20 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

21 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

22 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

23 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

24 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

25 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

26 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

27 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

28 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

29 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

30 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

31 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

32 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

33 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

34 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

35 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

36 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

37 - Connor Zilisch, No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

The changes from Atlanta to COTA include the following:

J.J. Yeley drove the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet at Atlanta. That car is not on the COTA entry list.

B.J. McLeod drove the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet at Atlanta. That car is not on the COTA entry list.

Corey LaJoie drove the No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford at Atlanta. That car is not on the COTA entry list.

Trackhouse Racing have entered the No. 87 Chevrolet for Connor Zilisch at COTA. That car was not on the Atlanta entry list. In fact, no Cup Series race has seen a No. 87 car in 11 years. Zilisch is set to make his Cup Series debut this weekend.

Tune in to Fox at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 2 for the live broadcast of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix from COTA. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it.

Home/NASCAR Cup Series