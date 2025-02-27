NASCAR Cup Series entry list at COTA sees four changes

The NASCAR Cup Series is set for its third race of the 36-race 2025 season, and that race is the season's first road course race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) this Sunday afternoon.

There are 37 drivers set to compete in Sunday's 95-lap EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the new 20-turn, 2.3-mile (3.701-kilometer) Austin, Texas road course layout. In its past four trips to COTA, NASCAR had only run the 20-turn, 3.41-mile (5.488-kilometer) layout.

This is down from 39 drivers who competed in this past Sunday afternoon's Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, as a total of four changes have been made to the entry list.

NASCAR Cup Series at COTA: Full entry list

1 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



2 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



3 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



4 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



5 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



6 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



7 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



8 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



9 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



10 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



11 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



12 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



13 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



14 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



15 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



16 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



17 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



18 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



19 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



20 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



21 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



22 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



23 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



24 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



25 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



26 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



27 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



28 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



29 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



30 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



31 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



32 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



33 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



34 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



35 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



36 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



37 - Connor Zilisch, No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

The changes from Atlanta to COTA include the following:

J.J. Yeley drove the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet at Atlanta. That car is not on the COTA entry list.

B.J. McLeod drove the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet at Atlanta. That car is not on the COTA entry list.

Corey LaJoie drove the No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford at Atlanta. That car is not on the COTA entry list.

Trackhouse Racing have entered the No. 87 Chevrolet for Connor Zilisch at COTA. That car was not on the Atlanta entry list. In fact, no Cup Series race has seen a No. 87 car in 11 years. Zilisch is set to make his Cup Series debut this weekend.

Tune in to Fox at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 2 for the live broadcast of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix from COTA. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it.