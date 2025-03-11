Beyond the Flag
NASCAR Cup Series entry list at Las Vegas sees one change

There is only one difference between the NASCAR Cup Series entry lists at Phoenix Raceway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NASCAR
Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NASCAR | Meg Oliphant/GettyImages

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the first of its two races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule this weekend. The Pennzoil 400 is the season's fifth race.

The entry list for this Sunday afternoon's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval has seen only a single change from this past weekend's race at Phoenix Raceway, which many considered the season's first "regular" oval race.

Here's a look.

NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas: Full entry list

1 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

3 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

5 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

7 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

9 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

11 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

13 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

14 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

15 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

18 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

19 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

20 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

21 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

22 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

23 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

24 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

25 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

26 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

27 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

28 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

29 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

30 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

31 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

32 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

33 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

34 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

35 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

36 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

As for the season's first "regular" race at a 1.5-mile oval, Live Fast Motorsports will not be competing. They entered the No. 78 Chevrolet for Katherine Legge at Phoenix, and the No. 78 car was the only non-chartered (open) car on the entry list.

For this weekend, there are no open cars on the entry list; only the 36 chartered entries.

No Cup Series race has featured only the 36 chartered cars since the race at Michigan International Speedway last August, so Sunday's race is set to bring an end to a 16-race streak with more than 36 cars, which was by far the longest streak of the Next Gen era.

