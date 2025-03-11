NASCAR Cup Series entry list at Las Vegas sees one change

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the first of its two races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule this weekend. The Pennzoil 400 is the season's fifth race.

The entry list for this Sunday afternoon's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval has seen only a single change from this past weekend's race at Phoenix Raceway, which many considered the season's first "regular" oval race.

Here's a look.

NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas: Full entry list

1 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



2 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



3 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



4 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



5 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



6 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



7 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



8 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



9 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



10 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



11 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



12 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



13 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



14 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



15 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



16 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



17 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



18 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



19 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



20 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



21 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



22 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



23 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



24 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



25 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



26 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



27 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



28 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



29 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



30 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



31 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



32 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



33 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



34 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



35 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



36 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

As for the season's first "regular" race at a 1.5-mile oval, Live Fast Motorsports will not be competing. They entered the No. 78 Chevrolet for Katherine Legge at Phoenix, and the No. 78 car was the only non-chartered (open) car on the entry list.

For this weekend, there are no open cars on the entry list; only the 36 chartered entries.

No Cup Series race has featured only the 36 chartered cars since the race at Michigan International Speedway last August, so Sunday's race is set to bring an end to a 16-race streak with more than 36 cars, which was by far the longest streak of the Next Gen era.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 16 for the live broadcast of the Pennzoil 400 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway.