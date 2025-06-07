NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan: Full qualifying order revealed

NASCAR's annual trip to Michigan International Speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400 Cup Series race has been moved up from mid-August to early June, and the race is scheduled to take place this Sunday afternoon.

This race is scheduled to be a 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval, and with Michigan not considered a superspeedway, the regular qualifying format is set to be used.

Each driver is set to make one single-lap qualifying attempt on Saturday morning, and those speeds are set to determine the full starting lineup. Unlike last August, when the series most recently visited the venue, there is no longer a second round shootout for the pole position, and there are no more row-by-row lane designations or qualifying groups.

Additionally, the new two-variable metric, rather than the four-variable metric which was used from 2020 to 2024, was used to determine the qualifying order.

A full breakdown of the new formula can be found here.

Only the 36 full-time, chartered entries are set to compete.

Here's how these 36 drivers are set to roll off on Saturday for FireKeepers Casino 400 qualifying.

NASCAR at Michigan: Full qualifying order

1 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



2 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



3 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



4 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



5 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



6 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



7 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



8 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



9 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



10 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



11 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



12 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



13 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



14 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



15 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



16 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



17 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



18 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



19 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



20 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



21 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



22 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



23 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



24 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



25 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



26 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



27 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



28 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



29 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



30 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



31 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



32 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



33 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



34 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



35 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



36 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Tune in to Amazon Prime Video this Sunday, June 8 at 2:00 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway.