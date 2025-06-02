NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Full Cracker Barrel 400 results

Nashville Superspeedway has been on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule since 2021, but it has never hosted a race this early in the year.
The 300-lap race around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval, which is known as the Cracker Barrel 400, has generally been held in late June, but this year, it is set to kick off the month as race number 14 of 36 on the schedule.
Including the recent exhibition All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro two weekends ago, this race is the third straight Sunday night Cup race. Last year's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway was also a night race.
Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin locked out the front row for the Cracker Barrel 400, and Hamlin started the race, even though he could be pulled out at any moment with his longtime partner, Jordan Fish, expecting their third child.
NASCAR at Nashville: Stage 1 results
1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
3rd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
8th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
10th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
NASCAR at Nashville: Stage 2 results
1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
5th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
6th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
7th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
9th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
10th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
NASCAR at Nashville: Full race results
1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2nd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
5th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
7th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
8th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
10th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
12th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
13th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
14th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
15th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
17th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
19th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
20th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
21st - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
22nd - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
23rd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
24th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
25th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
26th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
27th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
28th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
29th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
30th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
31st - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
32nd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
33rd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
34th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
35th - Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
36th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
37th - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
38th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
39th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
The 15th race on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the FireKeepers Casino 400, which is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Michigan International Speedway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 8.