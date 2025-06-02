NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Full Cracker Barrel 400 results

Nashville Superspeedway has been on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule since 2021, but it has never hosted a race this early in the year.

The 300-lap race around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval, which is known as the Cracker Barrel 400, has generally been held in late June, but this year, it is set to kick off the month as race number 14 of 36 on the schedule.

Including the recent exhibition All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro two weekends ago, this race is the third straight Sunday night Cup race. Last year's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway was also a night race.

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin locked out the front row for the Cracker Barrel 400, and Hamlin started the race, even though he could be pulled out at any moment with his longtime partner, Jordan Fish, expecting their third child.

NASCAR at Nashville: Stage 1 results

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



3rd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



5th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



6th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



7th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



8th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



9th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



10th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR at Nashville: Stage 2 results

1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



4th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



5th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



6th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



7th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



8th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



9th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



10th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR at Nashville: Full race results

1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2nd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

5th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

7th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

8th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

10th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

11th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

12th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

13th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

14th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

15th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

17th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

19th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

20th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

21st - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

22nd - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

23rd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

24th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

25th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

26th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

27th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

28th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

29th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

30th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

31st - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

32nd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

33rd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

34th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

35th - Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

36th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

37th - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

38th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

39th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

The 15th race on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the FireKeepers Casino 400, which is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Michigan International Speedway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 8.