NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Full qualifying order revealed

Nashville Superspeedway was added to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 2021, and it has hosted a race annually ever since.

This year's 300-lap race around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval, the Cracker Barrel 400, is earlier than it has been in past years. Previous editions had been contested in late June.

The new two-variable qualifying formula, which was introduced before the 2025 season began after the old four-variable metric was used from 2020 to 2024, was used at Nashville to determine the qualifying order for Sunday's race.

A full breakdown of the new metric can be found here.

Because Nashville is a non-superspeedway oval, each driver is set to make one single-lap attempt in Saturday's single-car qualifying session in reverse metric order, and those speeds are set to determine the entire starting lineup.

There is no longer a second round of qualifying, and unlike last year, qualifying is no longer group-based.

Here's a full look at the Cracker Barrel 400 qualifying order.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Nashville

1 - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

2 - Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

3 - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

4 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

5 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

6 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

7 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

8 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

9 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

10 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

11 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

12 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

14 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

15 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

16 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

18 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

19 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

20 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

21 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

22 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

23 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

24 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

25 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

27 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

28 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

29 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

30 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

31 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

32 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

33 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

34 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

35 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

36 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

37 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

38 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

39 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Tune in to Amazon Prime Video at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 1 for the live broadcast of the Cracker Barrel 400 from Nashville Superspeedway.