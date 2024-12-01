NASCAR Cup Series: Major loss confirmed for NBC in 2025
By Asher Fair
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is in the books, as is the 10-year media rights agreement that had been in place with Fox and NBC since 2015.
Starting in 2025, a new seven-year deal, valued at $7.7 billion, is slated to go into effect, introducing two new broadcast partners to the sport: Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports.
With these two partners each set to be responsible for five races in between Fox's and NBC's respective portions of the 2025 broadcast schedule, both Fox and NBC have lost multiple races as a result of this new deal.
Fox is set to lose four races, reducing their count from 18 to 14 (16 to 12 points races), while NBC is set to lose six, reducing their count from 20 to 14. NBC's portion, which is set to consist of four races on main NBC and 10 on USA Network, is still set to wrap up the regular season and include the entire four-round, 10-race playoffs.
But it most notably no longer includes the Chicago street race.
The race on the Chicago Street Course has been one of the most watched races on the calendar since it was added to the schedule in 2023. This race is now set to be broadcast by TNT Sports as a part of the inaugural five-race in-season tournament.
TNT Sports' entire schedule for 2025, which is set to follow Amazon Prime's portion, consists of all five races set to comprise that tournament over the summer. The tournament also includes events at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Dover Motor Speedway, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Fox is set to begin the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with live coverage of the preseason Busch Light Clash from Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, February 2, but the regular season is scheduled to get underway two weeks later with the 67th annual Daytona 500. Fox is set to provide live coverage from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.