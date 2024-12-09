NASCAR Cup Series: One track losing a race date in 2025
By Asher Fair
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season schedule has seen a number of date changes and schedule shifts compared to the 2024 season's calendar, and those changes also include some key changes to a number of rounds of the postseason.
Yet there is only one change is it pertains to the actual venues featured on the 36-race championship schedule.
A race has been added at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in mid-June. The Cup Series has never raced at the 17-turn, 2.674-mile (4.303-kilometer) road course in Mexico City, Mexico, though the Xfinity Series did so from 2005 to 2008.
As a result of the addition of the Mexico race, Richmond Raceway has lost its spring race date.
The four-turn, 0.75-mile (1.207-kilometer) Richmond, Virginia oval is still on the 2025 schedule, but only once. It is scheduled to host the penultimate race of the regular season in mid-August. In 2024, it hosted a regular season race on Easter Sunday in late March and then again in mid-August as well.
It marks the first time since 1958 that Richmond has only one scheduled race date. The track hosted one Cup Series race in 1953, 1955, 1956, 1957, and 1958 before landing a second annual race date in 1959.
Since 1959, the only season during which the track did not host multiple races was 2020, when the venue saw one of its two originally scheduled dates axed due to the many changes cause by pandemic-related restrictions.
The only other venue change was made to the preseason venue, as Bowman Gray Stadium is now scheduled to host the Busch Light Clash instead of Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, ending its three-year run. That race is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 2, and Fox is set to provide live coverage starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is officially scheduled to get underway with the 67th annual Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 16. Fox is set to provide live coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.