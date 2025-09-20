NASCAR Cup Series playoff qualifying: Full New Hampshire starting lineup

New Hampshire Motor Speedway is set to get the second round of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs underway this Sunday afternoon after Bristol Motor Speedway wrapped up the round of 16 and eliminated four of the 16 playoff drivers this past Sunday night.
The Mobil 1 301, a race that has not been in the playoffs since 2017, is scheduled to be a 301-lap race around the four-turn, 1.058-mile (1.703-kilometer) "Magic Mile" oval in Loudon, New Hampshire.
New Hampshire is technically not considered a short track when it comes to qualifying, so the regular intermediate track qualifying format is set to be used to determine the 36-car starting lineup.
Each of the 36 drivers on the entry list is set to make a single-car qualifying attempt, and there is no second round shootout for the pole position. Round one speeds are set to determine the full starting lineup.
Though there are technically no qualifying groups and thus no row-by-row lane designations, the 24 non-playoff drivers are set to qualifying before the 12 remaining playoff drivers. The qualifying orders, for both the non-playoff drivers and the playoff drivers, were determined by the qualifying metric.
NASCAR uses a two-variable metric after using a four-variable metric from 2020 to 2024. A full breakdown of the current (and more straightforward) formula can be found here.
Follow along with our live qualifying updates from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Full NASCAR Cup Series playoff starting lineup at New Hampshire
1st - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
2nd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
3rd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
5th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
9th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
11th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
13th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
15th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
16th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
17th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
18th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
19th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
21st - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
22nd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
23rd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
24th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
25th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
26th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
27th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
28th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
29th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
30th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
31st - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
32nd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
33rd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
34th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
35th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
36th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
