NASCAR Cup Series playoff qualifying: Full New Hampshire starting lineup

New Hampshire Motor Speedway is set to get the second round of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs underway this Sunday afternoon after Bristol Motor Speedway wrapped up the round of 16 and eliminated four of the 16 playoff drivers this past Sunday night.

The Mobil 1 301, a race that has not been in the playoffs since 2017, is scheduled to be a 301-lap race around the four-turn, 1.058-mile (1.703-kilometer) "Magic Mile" oval in Loudon, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire is technically not considered a short track when it comes to qualifying, so the regular intermediate track qualifying format is set to be used to determine the 36-car starting lineup.

Each of the 36 drivers on the entry list is set to make a single-car qualifying attempt, and there is no second round shootout for the pole position. Round one speeds are set to determine the full starting lineup.

Though there are technically no qualifying groups and thus no row-by-row lane designations, the 24 non-playoff drivers are set to qualifying before the 12 remaining playoff drivers. The qualifying orders, for both the non-playoff drivers and the playoff drivers, were determined by the qualifying metric.

NASCAR uses a two-variable metric after using a four-variable metric from 2020 to 2024. A full breakdown of the current (and more straightforward) formula can be found here.

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Full NASCAR Cup Series playoff starting lineup at New Hampshire

1st - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

2nd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

3rd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

5th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

9th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

11th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

12th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

13th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

15th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

16th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

17th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

18th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

19th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

20th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

21st - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

22nd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

23rd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

24th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

25th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

26th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

27th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

29th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

30th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

31st - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

32nd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

33rd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

34th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

35th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

36th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

USA Network is set to air live coverage of the Mobil 1 301 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway starting at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 21.