NASCAR Cup Series playoff qualifying: Full starting lineup at the Charlotte Roval

The Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval is scheduled to bring an end to the round of 12 of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs this Sunday afternoon with the Bank of America Roval 400.

Sunday's race is scheduled to be a 109-lap race around the 17-turn, 2.32-mile (3.734-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina track, and qualifying on Saturday is set to utilize the standard road course qualifying format.

Drivers are split up into two groups, with those who have higher (worse) metric scores in the first group and drivers who have lower (better) metric scores in the second group. The 12 remaining championship contenders are all slotted into the second group, regardless of their metric scores.

The formula itself consists of two variables. This metric was introduced before the 2025 season after NASCAR opted to replace the old four-variable metric that had been used from 2020 to 2024.

A full breakdown of this year's qualifying group formula can be found here.

Unlike ovals, road courses do not utilize a single-car qualifying format. Each qualifying group simply gets 20 minutes, and the results are combined to set the full 37-car starting lineup. There is no longer a second round shootout for the pole position like NASCAR has used in the past.

Follow along with our qualifying updates from the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

NASCAR Cup Series playoffs: Full starting lineup at the Charlotte Roval

NOTE: This starting lineup is not official until all 37 drivers are included.

The Bank of America Roval 400 is set to be shown live on USA Network from the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval starting at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 5.