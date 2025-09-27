NASCAR Cup Series playoff qualifying: Full starting lineup at Kansas

Race two of round two of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET, and it is scheduled to take place at Kansas Speedway, where Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson earned what is still his most recent win back in mid-May, this Sunday afternoon.

With the Kansas City, Kansas oval being a four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) track, Saturday's qualifying session is set to be run using the standard format for races at intermediate tracks.

Each of the 37 drivers on the entry list is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt, and those speeds are set to determine the full starting lineup.

There is no longer a second round shootout for the pole position, and there are no qualifying groups (and thus no row-by-row lane designations like we've also seen in the past).

The qualifying order was determined by the two-variable formula NASCAR introduced to replace the old (2020 to 2024) metric ahead of the 2025 season.

A full breakdown of this year's formula can be found here.

It is worth noting that the 12 remaining championship contenders are not factored into the metric until the other 25 drivers are lined up. This is a standard postseason change that is enacted annually to ensure that the playoff drivers qualify at the end of the line (starting with 26th).

Full NASCAR Cup Series playoff starting lineup at Kansas

1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

8th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

10th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

11th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

13th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

14th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

15th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

16th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

17th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

18th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

19th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

20th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

21st - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

22nd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

23rd - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

24th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

25th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

26th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

27th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

28th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

30th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

31st - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

32nd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

33rd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

34th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

35th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

36th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

37th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Live coverage of the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET from Kansas Speedway is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 28. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series playoff action!