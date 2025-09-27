NASCAR Cup Series playoff qualifying: Full starting lineup at Kansas

Race two of round two of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET, and it is scheduled to take place at Kansas Speedway, where Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson earned what is still his most recent win back in mid-May, this Sunday afternoon.
With the Kansas City, Kansas oval being a four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) track, Saturday's qualifying session is set to be run using the standard format for races at intermediate tracks.
Each of the 37 drivers on the entry list is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt, and those speeds are set to determine the full starting lineup.
There is no longer a second round shootout for the pole position, and there are no qualifying groups (and thus no row-by-row lane designations like we've also seen in the past).
The qualifying order was determined by the two-variable formula NASCAR introduced to replace the old (2020 to 2024) metric ahead of the 2025 season.
A full breakdown of this year's formula can be found here.
It is worth noting that the 12 remaining championship contenders are not factored into the metric until the other 25 drivers are lined up. This is a standard postseason change that is enacted annually to ensure that the playoff drivers qualify at the end of the line (starting with 26th).
Follow along with our qualifying updates from Kansas.
Full NASCAR Cup Series playoff starting lineup at Kansas
1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
8th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
10th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
11th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
13th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
14th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
15th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
16th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
17th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
18th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
20th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
21st - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
22nd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
23rd - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
24th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
25th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
26th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
27th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
28th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
29th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
30th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
31st - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
32nd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
33rd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
35th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
36th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
37th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Live coverage of the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET from Kansas Speedway is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 28. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series playoff action!