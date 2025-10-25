NASCAR Cup Series playoff qualifying: Full starting lineup at Martinsville

Martinsville Speedway's Xfinity 500 is set to solidify the other half of this year's NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 field following wins by Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe to open up the round of 8 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, respectively.

The qualifying order for Sunday afternoon's 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) was determined by the two-variable metric NASCAR introduced 2025.

This very metric was used back in March at Martinsville, and it replaced the old (and more complicated) four-variable formula that had been used from 2020 to 2024.

A full breakdown of the formula can be found here.

Notably, the eight remaining championship contenders are not factored into the equation until the other 29 drivers are lined up, meaning they aren't set to qualify until the end of the session.

There are no qualifying groups and thus no row-by-row lane designations, and there is no second round shootout for the pole position like we have seen in years past. Because Martinsville is a short track, each driver is allowed to run two qualifying laps rather than just one. The faster of the two laps is the one that counts toward determining the starting lineup.

Follow along with our qualifying updates.

NASCAR Cup Series playoff starting lineup at Martinsville

1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



2nd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



4th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



5th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



6th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



7th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



10th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



11th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



12th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



13th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



14th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



15th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



16th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



17th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



18th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



19th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



20th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



21st - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



22nd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



23rd - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



24th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



25th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



26th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



27th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



28th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



29th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



30th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



31st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



32nd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



33rd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



34th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



35th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



37th - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

Tune in to NBC at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 26 for the live broadcast of the Xfinity 500 from Martinsville Speedway.