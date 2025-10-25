Beyond the Flag
NASCAR Cup Series playoff qualifying: Full starting lineup at Martinsville

Sunday's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway is set to determine the final two drivers in this year's NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4.
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR
Martinsville Speedway's Xfinity 500 is set to solidify the other half of this year's NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 field following wins by Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe to open up the round of 8 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, respectively.

The qualifying order for Sunday afternoon's 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) was determined by the two-variable metric NASCAR introduced 2025.

This very metric was used back in March at Martinsville, and it replaced the old (and more complicated) four-variable formula that had been used from 2020 to 2024.

A full breakdown of the formula can be found here.

Notably, the eight remaining championship contenders are not factored into the equation until the other 29 drivers are lined up, meaning they aren't set to qualify until the end of the session.

There are no qualifying groups and thus no row-by-row lane designations, and there is no second round shootout for the pole position like we have seen in years past. Because Martinsville is a short track, each driver is allowed to run two qualifying laps rather than just one. The faster of the two laps is the one that counts toward determining the starting lineup.

Follow along with our qualifying updates.

NASCAR Cup Series playoff starting lineup at Martinsville

1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

5th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

7th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

11th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

12th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

13th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

14th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

15th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

17th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

18th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

19th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

20th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

21st - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

22nd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

23rd - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

24th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

25th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

26th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

27th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

28th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

29th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

30th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

31st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

32nd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

33rd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

34th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

35th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

37th - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

Tune in to NBC at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 26 for the live broadcast of the Xfinity 500 from Martinsville Speedway. If you have yet to begin a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and don't miss any of the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series playoff action!

