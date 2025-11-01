NASCAR Cup Series playoff qualifying: Full starting lineup at Phoenix

Four drivers remain in contention to win the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series championship heading into this Sunday's season finale at Phoenix Raceway. And if the rumors are to be believed about changes to the playoff format, it might well mark NASCAR's last Championship 4.

By the end of Sunday's 312-lap race around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) oval in Avondale, Arizona, NASCAR will either have a new champion in Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, or William Byron, or a new two-time champion in Kyle Larson.

These four drivers are set to qualify from spots No. 35 through No. 38 in Saturday's qualifying session, as the other 34 drivers on the entry list are factored into NASCAR's two-variable qualifying metric first.

A full breakdown of that formula, which replaced the four-variable formula NASCAR used from 2020 to 2024, is available here.

Each driver is set to make one single-lap qualifying attempt, and those speeds are set to determine the entire 38-car starting lineup. There is no second round pole position shootout, and there are no qualifying groups (and thus no row-by-row lane designations).

Follow along with our qualifying updates from Phoenix.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Phoenix

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

5th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

6th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

8th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

10th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

11th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

12th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

13th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

14th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

15th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

16th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

17th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

19th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

20th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

21st - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

22nd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

23rd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

24th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

25th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

26th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

27th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

28th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

29th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

30th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

31st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

32nd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

33rd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

34th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

35th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

36th - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

37th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

38th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

