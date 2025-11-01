NASCAR Cup Series playoff qualifying: Full starting lineup at Phoenix

Four drivers remain in contention to win the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series championship heading into this Sunday's season finale at Phoenix Raceway. And if the rumors are to be believed about changes to the playoff format, it might well mark NASCAR's last Championship 4.
By the end of Sunday's 312-lap race around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) oval in Avondale, Arizona, NASCAR will either have a new champion in Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, or William Byron, or a new two-time champion in Kyle Larson.
These four drivers are set to qualify from spots No. 35 through No. 38 in Saturday's qualifying session, as the other 34 drivers on the entry list are factored into NASCAR's two-variable qualifying metric first.
A full breakdown of that formula, which replaced the four-variable formula NASCAR used from 2020 to 2024, is available here.
Each driver is set to make one single-lap qualifying attempt, and those speeds are set to determine the entire 38-car starting lineup. There is no second round pole position shootout, and there are no qualifying groups (and thus no row-by-row lane designations).
Follow along with our qualifying updates from Phoenix.
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Phoenix
1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
5th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
6th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
8th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
10th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
11th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
12th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
13th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
14th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
15th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
16th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
17th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
20th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
21st - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
22nd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
23rd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
24th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
25th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
26th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
27th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
28th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
29th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
30th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
31st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
32nd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
33rd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
34th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
35th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
36th - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
37th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
38th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Live coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race from Phoenix Raceway is set to be provided by NBC, and it is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 2.