NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: Full Atlanta starting lineup

Atlanta Motor Speedway, which is now technically known as EchoPark Speedway for sponsorship purposes, is set to become the first track to host two races during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval hosted the season's second race back in February, and now it is scheduled to host its 18th race this Saturday. Last year's second Atlanta race was not contested until September in the playoffs.

As was the case in February, NASCAR utilized the new two-variable qualifying formula to determine the qualifying order this weekend, rather than the four-variable formula that was abandoned after the 2024 season.

A full explanation of the new metric can be found here.

Qualifying is simple. There are no more groups and thus no more row-by-row lane designations. There is still a second round shootout for the pole position. All 40 drivers on the entry list are set to make a single single-lap qualifying attempt, and speeds from those runs are set to determine the starting lineup from 11th to 40th place. The top 10 drivers are set to make a second single-lap attempt to battle for pole.

Update: Due to weather, there is just one round of qualifying.

Follow along with our qualifying updates from Atlanta.

NASCAR Cup Series: Full starting lineup at Atlanta

1st - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

2nd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

3rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

4th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

5th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

6th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

7th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

8th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

9th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

11th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

13th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

14th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

15th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

18th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

19th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

20th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

21st - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

22nd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

23rd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

24th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

25th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford

26th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

27th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

29th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

30th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

31st - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

32nd - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

33rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

34th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

35th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

36th - Connor Zilisch, No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

37th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

38th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

39th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

40th - David Starr, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

TNT Sports is set to provide live coverage of the Quaker State 400 from Atlanta Motor Speedway starting at 7:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, June 28.