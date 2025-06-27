NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: Full Atlanta starting lineup

Atlanta Motor Speedway, which is now technically known as EchoPark Speedway for sponsorship purposes, is set to become the first track to host two races during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
The four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval hosted the season's second race back in February, and now it is scheduled to host its 18th race this Saturday. Last year's second Atlanta race was not contested until September in the playoffs.
As was the case in February, NASCAR utilized the new two-variable qualifying formula to determine the qualifying order this weekend, rather than the four-variable formula that was abandoned after the 2024 season.
A full explanation of the new metric can be found here.
Qualifying is simple. There are no more groups and thus no more row-by-row lane designations. There is still a second round shootout for the pole position. All 40 drivers on the entry list are set to make a single single-lap qualifying attempt, and speeds from those runs are set to determine the starting lineup from 11th to 40th place. The top 10 drivers are set to make a second single-lap attempt to battle for pole.
Update: Due to weather, there is just one round of qualifying.
Follow along with our qualifying updates from Atlanta.
NASCAR Cup Series: Full starting lineup at Atlanta
1st - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
2nd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
3rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
4th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
5th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
6th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
7th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
8th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
9th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
13th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
14th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
15th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
17th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
18th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
20th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
21st - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
22nd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
23rd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
24th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
25th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford
26th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
27th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
29th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
30th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
31st - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
32nd - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
33rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
34th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
35th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
36th - Connor Zilisch, No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
37th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
38th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
39th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
40th - David Starr, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
TNT Sports is set to provide live coverage of the Quaker State 400 from Atlanta Motor Speedway starting at 7:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, June 28.