NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: Full Chicago starting lineup

The third of six non-oval races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the series' one and only street course race at the one and only track to ever host a street course race in the history of the Cup Series: the Chicago Street Course.
This 12-turn, 2.2-mile (3.541-kilometer) temporary street course in Chicago, Illinois has been on the schedule since 2023.
The qualifying groups for the 75-lap Grant Park 165 was determined using a two-variable metric that NASCAR introduced before the 2025 season began. This formula, which is explained in more detail here, replaced the old four-variable metric that NASCAR had used since 2020.
The lowest 21 drivers in the metric are set to be a part of the first 20-minute qualifying group, and the highest 20 are set to be a part of the second 20-minute group. The results of the two groups are simply combined to determine the full starting lineup, with one driver failing to qualify.
To keep it simple, there are no more row-by-row designations based on group, nor is there a second round shootout for the pole position like there has been in recent years.
Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Chicago.
NASCAR at Chicago: Full Grant Park 165 starting lineup
1st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2nd - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
5th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
7th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
8th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
9th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
11th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
13th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
15th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
16th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
18th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
19th - Will Brown, No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
20th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
21st - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
22nd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
24th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
25th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
26th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
27th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
28th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
29th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
30th - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
31st - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
32nd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
33rd - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
34th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
35th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
36th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
37th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
38th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
39th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
40th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
DNQ: Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
The Grant Park 165 is set to be shown live on TNT Sports from the Chicago Street Course beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 6.