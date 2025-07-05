NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: Full Chicago starting lineup

The third of six non-oval races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the series' one and only street course race at the one and only track to ever host a street course race in the history of the Cup Series: the Chicago Street Course.

This 12-turn, 2.2-mile (3.541-kilometer) temporary street course in Chicago, Illinois has been on the schedule since 2023.

The qualifying groups for the 75-lap Grant Park 165 was determined using a two-variable metric that NASCAR introduced before the 2025 season began. This formula, which is explained in more detail here, replaced the old four-variable metric that NASCAR had used since 2020.

The lowest 21 drivers in the metric are set to be a part of the first 20-minute qualifying group, and the highest 20 are set to be a part of the second 20-minute group. The results of the two groups are simply combined to determine the full starting lineup, with one driver failing to qualify.

To keep it simple, there are no more row-by-row designations based on group, nor is there a second round shootout for the pole position like there has been in recent years.

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Chicago.

NASCAR at Chicago: Full Grant Park 165 starting lineup

1st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2nd - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

5th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

7th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

8th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

9th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

11th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

13th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

15th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

16th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

17th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

18th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

19th - Will Brown, No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

20th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

21st - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

22nd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

23rd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

24th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

25th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

26th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

27th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

28th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

29th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

30th - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

31st - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

32nd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

33rd - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

34th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

35th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

36th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

37th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

38th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

39th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

40th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

DNQ: Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

The Grant Park 165 is set to be shown live on TNT Sports from the Chicago Street Course beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 6.