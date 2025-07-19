NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: Full Dover starting lineup

Dover Motor Speedway lost one of its two NASCAR Cup Series races dates after the 2020 season, and this year, the track's annual spring race was moved to mid-summer.
Sunday afternoon's 400-lap Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 around the four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) "Monster Mile" oval in Dover, Delaware is the 21st race on the schedule, and it is the fourth of five races in the sport's first-ever in-season tournament.
For the purposes of qualifying, Dover is considered a short track at one mile in length, so the short track qualifying format is set to be used on Saturday.
The qualifying order was determined by the two-variable metric, which replaced the four-variable metric that was used from 2020 to 2024.
A full breakdown of the new metric, which has never before been used at Dover, can be found here.
The difference between short track qualifying and non-short track qualifying is the fact that each driver is set to get two qualifying laps rather than one. The faster of each driver's two laps is what counts toward determining the starting lineup.
All 37 drivers' speeds are stacked up to set the order, as there is just one round of qualifying, and while there are still technically qualifying groups, there are no more row-by-row lane designations based on groups like there have been in previous years.
Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Dover.
Update: Qualifying has been canceled and the full starting lineup has been set by reverse metric order.
NASCAR at Dover: Full starting lineup
1st - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
5th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
7th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
9th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
11th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
12th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
13th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
15th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
16th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
17th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
18th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
19th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
20th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
21st - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
22nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
23rd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
24th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
25th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
26th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
27th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
28th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
29th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
30th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
31st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
32nd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
33rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
34th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
35th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
36th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
37th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
Tune in to TNT Sports this Sunday, July 20 at 12:00 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 from Dover Motor Speedway.