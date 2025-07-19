NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: Full Dover starting lineup

Dover Motor Speedway lost one of its two NASCAR Cup Series races dates after the 2020 season, and this year, the track's annual spring race was moved to mid-summer.

Sunday afternoon's 400-lap Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 around the four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) "Monster Mile" oval in Dover, Delaware is the 21st race on the schedule, and it is the fourth of five races in the sport's first-ever in-season tournament.

For the purposes of qualifying, Dover is considered a short track at one mile in length, so the short track qualifying format is set to be used on Saturday.

The qualifying order was determined by the two-variable metric, which replaced the four-variable metric that was used from 2020 to 2024.

A full breakdown of the new metric, which has never before been used at Dover, can be found here.

The difference between short track qualifying and non-short track qualifying is the fact that each driver is set to get two qualifying laps rather than one. The faster of each driver's two laps is what counts toward determining the starting lineup.

All 37 drivers' speeds are stacked up to set the order, as there is just one round of qualifying, and while there are still technically qualifying groups, there are no more row-by-row lane designations based on groups like there have been in previous years.

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Dover.

Update: Qualifying has been canceled and the full starting lineup has been set by reverse metric order.

NASCAR at Dover: Full starting lineup

1st - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

5th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

7th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

9th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

11th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

12th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

13th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

15th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

16th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

17th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

18th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

19th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

20th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

21st - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

22nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

23rd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

24th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

25th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

26th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

27th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

28th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

29th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

30th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

31st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

32nd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

33rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

34th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

35th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

36th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

37th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

Tune in to TNT Sports this Sunday, July 20 at 12:00 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 from Dover Motor Speedway.