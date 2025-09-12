NASCAR Cup Series playoff qualifying: Full starting lineup at Bristol

Bristol Motor Speedway is set to bring an end to the opening round of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs this Saturday night with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

After Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin won at Darlington Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, respectively, to open up the postseason, Saturday night's 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval is set to determine which 10 drivers will join them in the round of 12.

Each driver is set to make a two-lap qualifying attempt at the short track, with the faster of the two laps being used to determine the full 39-car starting lineup; there is no longer a second round shootout for pole.

The qualifying order was determined by the two-variable metric NASCAR debuted this year. This formula, which replaced the four-variable metric used from 2020 to 2024, can be found here.

Though there are no actual qualifying groups and thus no row-by-row lane designations, the playoff drivers are effectively in their own group when it comes to determining the qualifying order.

The 23 non-playoff drivers are set to qualify first, in reverse metric order, to ensure that the 16 remaining championship contenders are the final 16 drivers to make their qualifying attempts.

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Bristol.

Full NASCAR Cup Series playoff lineup at Bristol

NOTE: This starting lineup is not official until all 39 drivers are included.

USA Network is set to provide live coverage of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race from Bristol Motor Speedway starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 13.