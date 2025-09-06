NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: Full playoff starting lineup at Gateway

Race number two of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is the Enjoy Illinois 300, which is scheduled to take place at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway this Sunday afternoon after the postseason got underway this past Sunday night at Darlington Raceway.

Only the 36 full-time cars, including the six non-chartered (open) cars of 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, are set to compete in this 240-lap race around the four-turn, 1.25-mile (2.012-kilometer) Madison, Illinois oval.

The qualifying order was effectively split up into a non-playoff group and a playoff group to ensure that the 16 drivers still in championship contention qualify at the end of the line, a rule only in use during the playoffs.

The order was determined by the two-variable metric NASCAR introduced before the season began, not the four-variable formula which was used from 2020 to 2024, including for NASCAR's most recent trip to Gateway during the 2024 regular season.

There are no actual qualifying groups, nor are there any row-by-row lane designations, and there is no shootout for the pole position. Each driver's single-lap speed is used to set the full 36-car starting lineup.

Follow along with our qualifying updates from Gateway.

NASCAR Cup Series at Gateway: Full playoff starting lineup

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

5th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

6th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

8th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

10th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

11th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

12th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

13th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

14th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

15th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

16th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

17th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

18th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

19th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

20th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

21st - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

22nd - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

23rd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

24th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

25th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

26th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

27th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

28th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

29th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

30th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

31st - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

32nd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

33rd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

34th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

35th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Live coverage of the Enjoy Illinois 300 is set to be provided by USA Network from World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 7.