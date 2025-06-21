NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: Full Pocono starting lineup

Pocono Raceway is scheduled to host the NASCAR Cup Series' first race back in the United States following its first-ever trip to Mexico and its first international points race in nearly seven decades.

Sunday afternoon's race, the Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA, is scheduled to be a 160-lap race around the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Long Pond, Pennsylvania oval, known as the "Tricky Triangle".

There are 37 drivers entered, and the qualifying order was determined by the new two-variable metric, which was introduced before the 2025 season when the old four-variable metric, which was used from 2020 to 2024, was retired.

A full breakdown of the new formula can be found here.

As for the qualifying format itself, that has also changed since the series most recently raced at Pocono last year. Drivers are simply set to line up in reverse metric order, and each driver is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt.

There are no more qualifying groups, and thus there are no longer any more row-by-row lane designations. There is also no more second round shootout for the pole position; all of the speeds from the single-lap attempts are simply stacked up against one another to determine the entire 37-car lineup.

Follow along with our live qualifying updates.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Pocono

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

3rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

5th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

6th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

9th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

11th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

12th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

13th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

14th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

15th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

16th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

17th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

18th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

19th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

20th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

21st - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

22nd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

23rd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

24th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

25th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

26th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

27th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

28th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

29th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

30th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

31st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

32nd - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

33rd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

34th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

35th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

37th - Brennan Poole, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

Pocono Raceway is scheduled to host the Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA this Sunday, June 22, with live coverage set to begin on Amazon Prime Video at 2:00 p.m. ET. This race is the fifth and final race on Prime before the NASCAR Cup Series moves to TNT Sports for the five-race in-season tournament.