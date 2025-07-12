NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: Full Sonoma starting lineup

For the third time in the last month, the NASCAR Cup Series is set to run a non-oval race, with this weekend's Toyota/Save Mart 350 scheduled to take place at Sonoma Raceway.
The Cup Series uses the 12-turn, 1.99-mile (3.203-kilometer) Sonoma, California road course layout, and Sunday afternoon's race, the third road course race and fourth non-oval race of the 2025 season, is set to be a 110-lap race.
The qualifying format used for road and street course races is fairly straightforward, though it does differ from what Sonoma has seen in previous years.
Drivers are split up into two groups based on the qualifying metric. The current formula is a two-variable formula which replaced the old four-variable formula after the 2024 season. A full breakdown of that metric can be found here.
Drivers with the higher (worse) scores run in the first group, and drivers with the lower (better) scores run in the second. Results of both groups are simply combined to determine the full 37-car starting lineup. There is no longer a second round, and there are no row-by-row designations based on which group a driver is in.
Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Sonoma Raceway.
NASCAR at Sonoma: Full starting lineup
This starting lineup is not official until all 37 drivers are included.
Group 1 update
1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
4th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
5th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
7th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
8th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
9th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
10th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
11th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
13th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
14th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
15th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
17th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
18th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
19th - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Group 2 update
1st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
4th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
5th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
7th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
8th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
12th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
13th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
14th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
17th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
18th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
TNT Sports is set to provide live coverage of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 from Sonoma Raceway beginning a 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 13.