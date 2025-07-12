NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: Full Sonoma starting lineup

For the third time in the last month, the NASCAR Cup Series is set to run a non-oval race, with this weekend's Toyota/Save Mart 350 scheduled to take place at Sonoma Raceway.

The Cup Series uses the 12-turn, 1.99-mile (3.203-kilometer) Sonoma, California road course layout, and Sunday afternoon's race, the third road course race and fourth non-oval race of the 2025 season, is set to be a 110-lap race.

The qualifying format used for road and street course races is fairly straightforward, though it does differ from what Sonoma has seen in previous years.

Drivers are split up into two groups based on the qualifying metric. The current formula is a two-variable formula which replaced the old four-variable formula after the 2024 season. A full breakdown of that metric can be found here.

Drivers with the higher (worse) scores run in the first group, and drivers with the lower (better) scores run in the second. Results of both groups are simply combined to determine the full 37-car starting lineup. There is no longer a second round, and there are no row-by-row designations based on which group a driver is in.

NASCAR at Sonoma: Full starting lineup

This starting lineup is not official until all 37 drivers are included.

Group 1 update

1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



2nd - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



4th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



5th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



6th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



7th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



8th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



9th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



10th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



11th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



12th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



13th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



14th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



15th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



16th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



17th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



18th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



19th - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Group 2 update

1st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

4th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

5th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

7th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

8th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

12th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

14th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

16th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

17th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

18th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

TNT Sports is set to provide live coverage of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 from Sonoma Raceway beginning a 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 13.