NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: Full starting lineup at Daytona

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season is scheduled to end at the same place it started: Daytona International Speedway.

Two of the 16 playoff spots are still up for grabs heading into Saturday night's 160-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval, and unless somebody wins from below the cut line, those spots are set to go to 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick and Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman, as nobody else can possibly get in on points.

Qualifying for this race is set to utilize the standard superspeedway qualifying format. Each of the 40 drivers on the entry list is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt in the first round; there are no groups. The fastest 10 drivers are set to advance to the second round shootout for the pole position.

The qualifying order was determined by a new formula that NASCAR developed to replace the formula that had been used from 2020 to 2024. The previous formula featured four variables, while the new one features only two, making it much more straightforward and easier to understand.

Follow along with our Coke Zero Sugar 400 qualifying updates from Daytona.

UPDATE: Qualifying canceled due to weather. Metric order sets starting lineup.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Daytona

1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

5th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

6th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

8th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

11th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

12th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

13th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

14th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

15th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

17th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

18th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

19th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

20th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

21st - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

22nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

23rd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

24th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

25th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

26th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

27th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

28th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

30th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

31st - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

32nd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

33rd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

34th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

35th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

36th - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

37th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

38th - B.J McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

39th - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

40th - Joey Gase, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

Daytona International Speedway is scheduled to host the Coke Zero Sugar 400 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, August 23, and live coverage from the "World Center of Racing" is set to be provided by NBC.