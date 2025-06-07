NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: Full starting lineup at Michigan

Michigan International Speedway is scheduled to host its annual NASCAR Cup Series race, the FireKeepers Casino 400, in early June this year, as opposed to mid-August like it has in past years. Michigan did formerly host a June race before it lost its second race date after 2020.

Sunday's race is scheduled to be a 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval, and the starting lineup is determined using the regular qualifying format used for non-superspeedway and non-short track ovals.

Qualifying is much more straightforward this year than it has been in past years. Last year, there were qualifying groups and row-by-row lane designation, and there was a second round shootout for the pole position. Additionally, the qualifying order was determined by a four-variable metric used since 2020.

This year, each driver simply makes one single-lap qualifying attempt, and those speeds determine the full 36-driver starting lineup. There are no qualifying groups, no row-by-row lane designations, and no second round shootout. There is also a new qualifying metric which features only two variables.

A full breakdown of the new formula can be found here.

Follow along with our FireKeepers Casino 400 qualifying updates from Michigan.

NASCAR at Michigan: Full starting lineup

This starting lineup is not official until all 36 drivers are included.

Amazon Prime Video is set to provide live coverage of the FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 8.