NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: Full starting lineup at Nashville

The Cracker Barrel 400 is the 14th of 36 points races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, as Nashville Superspeedway's annual event has been moved up several weeks this year. Since being added to the schedule in 2021, this race had traditionally been held in late June.
Sunday night's race, which marks three consecutive Sunday night races if you include the exhibition All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway two weekends ago, is scheduled to be a 300-lap race around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval.
The qualifying format for this race is the standard qualifying format for all non-superspeedway (and non-short track) oval races. It's a single-car qualifying session, and each driver is simply set to make a single single-lap qualifying attempt.
The starting lineup is determined by those speeds; there are no longer any groups or lane designations, and there is no longer a second-round shootout for the pole position like there was when NASCAR visited Nashville last June.
Additionally, the new qualifying formula consists of only two variables, making it far easier to understand than the old four-variable formula that had been used from 2020 to 2024.
A full breakdown of the new formula can be found here.
Follow along with our live qualifying updates.
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Nashville
1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
5th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
6th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
7th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
10th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
11th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
13th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
14th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
15th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
16th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
17th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
18th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
20th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
21st - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
22nd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
23rd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
24th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
25th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
27th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
29th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
30th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
31st - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
32nd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
33rd - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
34th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
35th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
36th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
37th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
38th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
39th - Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
Nashville Superspeedway is scheduled to host the Cracker Barrel 400 this Sunday, June 1 beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET, and live coverage is set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video.